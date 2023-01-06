ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring

A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Teresa Dunphy

Teresa A. Dunphy age 81 of Dixon died Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 at KSB Hospital in Dixon. She was born in Dixon Nov. 3, 1941 the daughter of Peter LaVere and Mary Esther (Thompson) Keeney. Teresa graduated from Sauk Valley Community College and worked as a Registered Nurse and worked as a traveling nurse and then at KSB Hospital for 18 years prior to her retirement in 2003. She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Board Will Soon Let Their Fingers do the Voting

In a short time, Lee County Board will be able to let their fingers do the voting. During the most recent Lee County Board Meeting, County Administrator Wendy Ryerson showed the new On Board Voting System. This system will allow votes to be taken on the IPAD or Smart Phone of the board member.

