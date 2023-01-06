Read full article on original website
Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring
A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
Teresa Dunphy
Teresa A. Dunphy age 81 of Dixon died Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 at KSB Hospital in Dixon. She was born in Dixon Nov. 3, 1941 the daughter of Peter LaVere and Mary Esther (Thompson) Keeney. Teresa graduated from Sauk Valley Community College and worked as a Registered Nurse and worked as a traveling nurse and then at KSB Hospital for 18 years prior to her retirement in 2003. She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.
Local Sports Scoreboard- Dixon Basketball Sweeps this Weekend, Dixon Girls Bowling Finished 4th at Sycamore Invite
Fulton 66 Forreston 59 (OT) at Princeton Tournament: 1. Coal City 245.5 2. Dakota 188 20. Dixon 64.5 21. Sterling Newman 62 25. Rock Falls 47 31. Morrison 26. Sterling Newman’s Carter Rude 3rd (138) and Rock Falls Aaron Meenen 3rd (120) Dixon: Steve Kitzman 7th (170) and Shaun...
Lee County Board Will Soon Let Their Fingers do the Voting
In a short time, Lee County Board will be able to let their fingers do the voting. During the most recent Lee County Board Meeting, County Administrator Wendy Ryerson showed the new On Board Voting System. This system will allow votes to be taken on the IPAD or Smart Phone of the board member.
After an Investigation, Three People from Dixon Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges
The Dixon Police Department announces the arrests of 45-year-old Scott O. Vue, 27-year-old Alexandra M. Moyer and 50-year-old Jason B. Manskey, all of Dixon. The arrested happened on Thursday January 5 at approximately 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Dixon Police Department began an investigation involving Vue, a felon, being in...
