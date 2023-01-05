Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Stereogum
Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”
These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.
focushillsboro.com
Latest Mark Curry Net Worth: Interesting Personal Life, Early Life, Career, And More!
Mark Curry Net Worth: Mark, who has always been the class clown, rapidly discovered that his outrageous sense of humor could go him far. He developed and perfected a comedic act while working at a pharmacy after dropping out of college, and he often rehearsed it on customers. These patrons, together with his family and friends, were the ones who persuaded Mark to try out his stand-up act in local comedy clubs.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco shooting wounds 4
Four people were shot in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood early Friday morning, according to police. The city's police department said the four victims were found just before 2 a.m. on Valencia Street, near 17th Street. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police did not release information about the severity...
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
4kids.com
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near San Jose
Get the adrenaline pumping as kids fly down a snow-covered slope and enjoy exhilarating rides at the best snow tubing destinations near San Jose!. Playing in the snow is fun for the whole family. And one of the kid’s favorite things to do during winter is snow tubing! There’s just something magical about riding down a snow-covered hill on a tube, heading back up to the top on a magic carpet lift, and doing it all over again. Now that winter is here, start finding the best spots for snow tubing near San Jose and plan a family weekend getaway with the kids for some snowy adventure!
Cement Ship all but submerged by waves, as ocean rages at Seacliff
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship
APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
San Francisco is a city with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Francisco:. 1. Lombard Street - Lombard Street is known for its winding, curvy road and stunning views of the city. However, it is also rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a car accident on the street. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, as well as hearing strange noises and experiencing strange occurrences while driving on the street.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
