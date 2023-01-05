ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills QB Josh Allen defends Tee Higgins from criticism

By Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins came under fire in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday night.

So much so, Hamlin’s family made it clear they wanted the criticism of Higgins to stop.

And now superstar Bills quarterback Josh Allen made sure to address the same thing during his first public comments since the game.

At the end of a presser, Allen actually extended the session to take up for Higgins:

“I haven’t reached out to Tee. I hope that he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be attacking Tee Higgins whatsoever. I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that. Hopefully, he found some relief today. That’s a football play. I hope he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else he could have done in that situation.”

Criticism from Higgins, besides one very misguided ESPN segment, seemed to come from small but vocal patches of social media mostly.

In the comments, Allen’s referring to the incredible updates on Hamlin’s status. Higgins himself met with the media on Thursday briefly and was all smiles while in a good space, too.

If nothing else, Allen’s comments just further strengthen what has been one of the most notable bonds between teams and fanbases in the sports for many years running.

