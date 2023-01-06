To build the future of universal broadband, we need more people and everyone in the industry playing their role. We have a $65 billion opportunity to deliver broadband across the country, but to build that future, we need more people. The Brookings Institution estimates that broadband infrastructure funds will require existing installer and repairer companies to fill 36,000 new positions, and new installer and repairer roles will require another 12,000. That’s 42,000 potential careers where people can make a living, care for their families and boost local economies.

14 HOURS AGO