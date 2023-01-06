Read full article on original website
Can CSPs Speed Up 5G Monetization With a Low-Code-Based Application Platform Approach? Featured
It is said that 5G is 100 times faster than 4G. An astronomical increase, indeed. Yet, for enterprises, ‘speed’ is not the most significant paradigm shift that accompanies 5G. The most significant shifts are the ancillary capabilities enabled by the high speed that 5G provides—edge computing, ultra-low latency,...
CSI Partners with Microsoft to Rebuild its Solutions in Public Cloud on Microsoft Azure
Computer Services (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions...
Building a More Reliable Road to the Metaverse Featured
There is no denying that connectivity has become an essential part of our daily lives - at home, at work and everywhere in between. And as we continue to immerse ourselves in the internet, the lines between the physical and virtual worlds are ever more blurry. Welcome to the metaverse... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Keysight, Qualcomm to Establish E2E 5G Non-Terrestrial Network Communication
Keysight Technologies announced it has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to establish an end-to-end 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) connection. Based on this successful demonstration of call signaling and data transfer using orbit trajectory emulation, Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies aim to accelerate 5G NTN technology to provide affordable broadband connectivity in remote areas.
Building a Better Future With Broadband Requires a Broad Spectrum of Training
To build the future of universal broadband, we need more people and everyone in the industry playing their role. We have a $65 billion opportunity to deliver broadband across the country, but to build that future, we need more people. The Brookings Institution estimates that broadband infrastructure funds will require existing installer and repairer companies to fill 36,000 new positions, and new installer and repairer roles will require another 12,000. That’s 42,000 potential careers where people can make a living, care for their families and boost local economies.
Vodafone Completes Transfer of its 55% Shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom
Vodafone has completed the transfer of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom Group, its African subsidiary. This transfer simplifies the management of Vodafone’s African assets. Vodacom gains exposure to another leading business in an attractive market, diversifying its portfolio and accelerating its growth profile. Vodafone Egypt will benefit from closer co-operation with Vodacom, enabling it to accelerate growth in financial services and the Internet of Things.
Semtech, Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Applicable Waiting Period Under the HSR Act
Semtech and Sierra Wireless announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). As previously disclosed on October 18, 2022, Semtech and Sierra each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the “Second Request”)...
