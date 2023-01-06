Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
CSI Partners with Microsoft to Rebuild its Solutions in Public Cloud on Microsoft Azure
Computer Services (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions...
thefastmode.com
Can CSPs Speed Up 5G Monetization With a Low-Code-Based Application Platform Approach? Featured
It is said that 5G is 100 times faster than 4G. An astronomical increase, indeed. Yet, for enterprises, ‘speed’ is not the most significant paradigm shift that accompanies 5G. The most significant shifts are the ancillary capabilities enabled by the high speed that 5G provides—edge computing, ultra-low latency,...
thefastmode.com
Amino Partners with Xperi to Support its Operator Customers on TiVo Managed IPTV Service
Amino, the global media and entertainment technologysolutions provider, announced a long-term partnership with Xperi to support its operator customers on the TiVo Managed IPTV Service (formerly MobiTV). Amino has integrated itscertified Android TV operator tier set-top box with the TiVo service to offer a managed devicealternative and world-class support for...
thefastmode.com
Building a More Reliable Road to the Metaverse Featured
There is no denying that connectivity has become an essential part of our daily lives - at home, at work and everywhere in between. And as we continue to immerse ourselves in the internet, the lines between the physical and virtual worlds are ever more blurry. Welcome to the metaverse... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
thefastmode.com
Keysight, Qualcomm to Establish E2E 5G Non-Terrestrial Network Communication
Keysight Technologies announced it has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to establish an end-to-end 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) connection. Based on this successful demonstration of call signaling and data transfer using orbit trajectory emulation, Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies aim to accelerate 5G NTN technology to provide affordable broadband connectivity in remote areas.
PPG appoints Pedro Serret Salvat as president and general counsel, EMEA
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Pedro Serret Salvat, general counsel, PPG EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), will become president and general counsel, PPG EMEA, effective immediately. Serret Salvat will continue to report to PPG senior vice president and general counsel, Anne Foulkes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005443/en/ Pedro Serret Salvat, general counsel, PPG EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), was appointed president and general counsel, PPG EMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Intel Unveils its 13th Gen Intel® Core Mobile Processors
Intel announced its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors that bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms. Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments. Intel continues to push the boundaries of performance...
thefastmode.com
Semtech, Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Applicable Waiting Period Under the HSR Act
Semtech and Sierra Wireless announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). As previously disclosed on October 18, 2022, Semtech and Sierra each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the “Second Request”)...
Comments / 0