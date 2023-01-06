Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 players slam disappearing weapon bug “ruining” matches
A new Warzone 2 issue that sees dropped weapons and equipment disappear has been blasted by players, with plenty claiming it has “ruined” matches and needs a quick patch. Warzone 2 has seen its share of issues since launch, from the bizarre glitch that let players skip the Gulag to crashes occuring when entering certain sections of Al Mazrah and, recently, an exploit that lets players hide in walls and kill other players.
Warzone 2 players bash “lazy” random buy station placement
The Warzone 2 developers stealthily changed buy stations from set locations to randomly generated, and community members demand a reversion. Warzone 2 buy stations have undergone a massive makeover since the game’s launch. In December, Activision doubled the number of buy stations in Al Mazrah. A few days later, an update reduced the price of primary weapons, and loadout drops finally returned to buy stations.
CoD players furious over “perfect” camo grinding playlist added to Vanguard over MW2
Call of Duty players are outraged over the ideal camo-grinding playlist being added to Vanguard instead of MW2. The Call of Duty franchise’s camo grind is a significant feature in every game. Each new iteration of the game brings a unique opportunity to load up into public matches, grab some friends, and tackle all of the required challenges to unlock the game’s best weapon skins.
League of Legends is getting a massive surrender vote change
Riot will be testing out a surrender vote change on League of Legends patch 13.2 that’ll make it easier to surrender games that are likely lost. League of Legends games can last a long time compared to other competitive multiplayer games. Where most other titles cap off at around 30 minutes when it comes to match duration, League games can go anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour in some cases.
New jungler, mid laner teased in League of Legends Season 13 launch
Beyond Milio and Naafiri, League of Legends’ two announced champions for Season 13, Riot has revealed two more are on their way: a jungler and a mid laner. It’s early days, but players can expect a similar content schedule to previous years in 2023. The new champions keep...
Pokemon Go players call for Niantic to overhaul 10km hatches: “Stop putting junk in eggs”
Pokemon Go players are voicing their displeasure with Niantic over the hatching pool for 10km eggs, calling the results “junk” in their current form. Pokemon Go players are a vocal bunch and they’re not afraid to speak up when they see something they deem unfair or irregular in their favorite game.
Tyler1 can’t believe League player has no idea who he is
Popular League of Legends player and Twitcher streamer Tyler1 has a hard time believing that a fellow player doesn’t know him. Tyler Steinkamp, aka Tyler1, has been counted among the highest-ranking League of Legends players for years. A penchant for engaging in toxic behavior resulted in Riot Games banning...
Valorant devs looking to buff Omen following controversial Episode 6 nerf
The Valorant devs have revealed they’re exploring options to buff Omen following community outcry after Episode 6 nerfs. Omen is set to undergo a major change with the release of Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10. The leaked patch notes revealed that the popular Controller will see changes to his Dark Cover ability.
League of Legends Season 13 changes see spike in top lane, jungle popularity
League of Legends Season 13 changes to top lane and jungle have seen the roles both spike in popularity, as Riot intended. The developers told Dexerto preseason was “going well”, with minor adjustments coming in the weeks following LoL patch 13.1’s launch. League of Legends Season 13...
Where to buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Repeat Balls are incredibly helpful Pokeballs to buy if players are catching many of the same Pokemon over and over again. Here’s everything trainers need to know about where to buy them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a variety of different Pokeballs that trainers...
Warzone 2 fans bash “pointless” DMZ missions not worth the effort
Warzone 2’s DMZ mode features missions that have left fans of the game scratching their head in confusion at how “pointless” they feel. DMZ has been a welcome addition to the pool of different modes that have come and gone across Warzone 1 and 2. Some have even referred to it as the “best Call of Duty game in years“.
WoW Dragonflight players demand devs adjust ‘unbalanced’ Mythic+ timers
World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have shared their frustrations with the title’s Mythic+ timers, claiming that they’re incredibly unbalanced between Azure Vaults and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Dragonflight has earned itself plenty of praise among the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold, for example, called it a “massive step up”...
Impressive Elden Ring mod lets players become Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers
One Elden Ring fan has created an impressive mod that merges Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with The Lands Between. 2022 was filled with plenty of great games for all kinds of different players to enjoy. Whether you wanted to test your mettle with Elden Rings challenging gameplay or explore vast...
Wild Warzone 2 glitch makes helicopters explode for no reason
A wild Call of Duty: Warzone 2 glitch caused much confusion when one player’s helicopter blew up for no apparent reason. Warzone 2 players have encountered more than a fair few glitches since the game’s launch on PC and consoles last fall. The Social Menu and infinite XP...
New League of Legends champion Milio, an enchanter support, revealed
Milio, a new enchanter support, is coming to League of Legends in Season 13 with Riot revealing the first details of the Ixtal champion at season start. Here’s what you need to know. League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with a bang, with Riot sharing details on...
Rell & Yuumi reworks still under “investigation” as League of Legends Season 13 starts
Two of League of Legends’ most problematic champions, Rell and Yuumi, have promised reworks in Season 13. Riot has told Dexerto they are still under “investigation” and the direction on both is “inconclusive”. Riot has been turning up the pace on champion updates over the...
Mikkaa slays God of War bosses with ease during Pringles® Can Hands challenge
Streamer Mikkaa took part in the Pringles® Can Hands challenge while playing God of War, proving that that not even a can of Pringles can stop Kratos. #Ad Streamer QTCinderella popularized the Pringles® Can Hands challenge in November, when she set out to do a whole cooking stream with one hand in a Pringles can.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet connection issues disrupt VGC Regional Championship
Pokemon fans are concerned about the performance of Scarlet & Violet following connection issues for the VGC matches during the 2023 San Diego Regionals. Competitive Pokemon fans worldwide are starting to transition into Gen 9 Rule Sets following the 2022 release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and many are excited to see how new mechanics will affect the TCG and VGC matches.
Tarzan’s tank Rengar build will let you dominate LoL solo queue
Tarzan, one of the best junglers in China, gave his tank Rengar build a trial run during the Weibo cup. What started as a weird draft choice might just change the League of Legends jungle meta. Going bruiser/tank builds on assassin champions isn’t a new concept, and has been a...
New League of Legends ranked system could change again after Season 13 testing
League of Legends is undergoing yet another significant ranked rework in Season 13, with the full year cut into two splits and a reset in the middle. However the system is still a work in progress, and more changes could come as Riot finds the right cadence. League of Legends’...
