Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
NPR

After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead

After fifteen rounds of voting, House Republicans finally got Kevin McCarthy as their House Speaker. We look at what that means moving forward, in taking on the work that Congress must undertake. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After a tumultuous week, members of the U.S. House are finally sworn in and set...
NPR

Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda

If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
NPR

The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement

It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
NPR

The history of a contentious U.S. Congress

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most a speaker has endured since the 1850s. What does the politically fraught ascent mean for McCarthy?. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most any speaker has endured since 1859. It took 44...
NPR

Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again

NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
NPR

Border, Drugs, Economy On Agenda As North American Leaders Meet

President Biden heads to Mexico City this week for two days of meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Biden's trip comes after he made his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as president, and the three are set to talk about issues affecting all of their countries, including immigration.
NPR

Morning news brief

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey the damage from an attack yesterday on the Brazilian Congress and other government buildings. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST, GUNFIRE) DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro marched across the...
Rolling Stone

Giuliani Hit with Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
