Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead
After fifteen rounds of voting, House Republicans finally got Kevin McCarthy as their House Speaker. We look at what that means moving forward, in taking on the work that Congress must undertake. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After a tumultuous week, members of the U.S. House are finally sworn in and set...
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement
It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
Before the House can vote on bills, it must OK rules for how the chamber operates
Now that the House has finally selected a speaker, Republicans are ready to push their agenda. Among their top priorities are cuts to IRS funding. After 15 ballots and four days of drama, Kevin McCarthy secured enough votes to serve as speaker of the House. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. The California...
The history of a contentious U.S. Congress
Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most a speaker has endured since the 1850s. What does the politically fraught ascent mean for McCarthy?. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most any speaker has endured since 1859. It took 44...
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
Voters in Georgia react to their congressman backtracking to support McCarthy
One of the obstacles to California Republican Kevin McCarthy becoming House Speaker came from Georgia, who ultimately relented. We look at the response to that move within the state. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After four days and 15 votes, Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. A group of ultra-conservative...
Border, Drugs, Economy On Agenda As North American Leaders Meet
President Biden heads to Mexico City this week for two days of meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Biden's trip comes after he made his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as president, and the three are set to talk about issues affecting all of their countries, including immigration.
Morning news brief
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey the damage from an attack yesterday on the Brazilian Congress and other government buildings. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST, GUNFIRE) DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro marched across the...
Giuliani Hit with Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records
Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
