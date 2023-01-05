ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Free Newborn Photography at Golden Cam Studios in Gastonia

Golden Cam Studio, at 493 Burtonwood Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina, has issued a call for newborn models!. The studio needs brand new babies to model its new wraps and props. The session dates are January 18th to 31st, 2023. If your baby will be from 2 to 10 days old...
GASTONIA, NC
RenElvis at The Spoke Easy’s 9th Annual Elvis Party Jan 8

Celebrate Elvis’ birthday at the 9th Annual Elvis Birthday Celebration at The Spoke Easy, 1530 Elizabeth Avenue, on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. Rene Escarcha, better known as Renelvis, Charlotte’s favorite Elvis, will be performing. He’s been described as America’s premiere Filipino Elvis impersonator.
CHARLOTTE, NC
National Pizza Week Deals

National Pizza Week is from January 8th to 14th, 2023. Read on for some discounts for National Pizza Week! Please keep in mind that participation may vary. If you don’t get your fill of celebrating pizza this week, no worries. National Pizza Day is February 9th. We have a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

