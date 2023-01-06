Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo
Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Liar-Elect George Santos Trashed His NYC Apartment, Landlord Says
Republican George Santos left his Queens apartment in complete disarray, his landlord has claimed. Santos, who was elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, lived in the apartment with his sister and moved out three months ago after allegedly ruining the spot. The landlord told the New York Post that the pair paid their rent on time, but left after their four dogs “did a lot of damage to the place.” Photos of the cramped apartment show a barely-accessible front door in the kitchen that is mostly blocked by a refrigerator, and a back porch cluttered with junk. While on the campaign trail, Santos boasted about living a posh lifestyle, but photos of his Queens apartment shows a more meager existence. The politician has also come under fire for a number of resume exaggerations, including work experience and education. “I am not a criminal,” Santos said during a separate interview with the Post, in which he apologized for “embellishing” his resume. He is also accused of creating a false family history with Jewish heritage—including the claim that his grandparents escaped Nazis to survive the Holocaust.Read it at New York Post
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022
As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
Newly released videos show chaos after New York City subway shooting
One of the videos shows a victim using his cell phone to record the bloody scene inside the N train subway car immediately after James stopped shooting but before the train doors opened.
Protesters call for Rep. George Santos’s resignation in front of district office in Queens
Over 100 people participated in the protest.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
A day in the life of Lisa Simonsen, an NYC luxury real-estate agent who takes calls at 3 a.m., sold a townhouse to Kelly Ripa, and closed over $100 million in deals in 2022
The broker shares her daily schedule, from her 7 a.m. celery juice to Park Avenue apartment showings to meals at some of Manhattan's poshest spots.
New York stops prosecuting children under 12 in 2023
(NewsNation) — As of Jan. 1, a new law is in effect in New York state, making it so children under 12 years of age will not face arrest or prosecution, except in homicide cases. Under New York’s previous law, those under the ages of seven and 18 who...
NYC prosecutors indict man accused of stabbing 2 Museum of Modern Art employees
NEW YORK — The man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last March was indicted for attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday. According to a news release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Gary Cabana, 60, of New York City, was charged in New York State Supreme Court with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.
Cage the Elephant's Matt Schultz Arrested in New York, Charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Cops say they found two loaded firearms in Schultz's hotel room after executing a search warrant Cage the Elephant lead singer Matt Schultz was arrested in New York City on Thursday and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. An employee at the Bowery Hotel on Manhattan's Lower East Side called the cops after they allegedly witnessed Schultz, 39, carrying a handgun into a public restroom on the ground floor on Wednesday night, according to the Daily Mail. Police say they...
The highest skating rink in the western hemisphere is opening in NYC
Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
John Lennon, a Former President, and a Famed Illusionist Were All Fans of This Haunted New York City Bar
John Lennon, Harry Houdini, and Abraham Lincoln all enjoyed beer at a legendary New York bar located in Greenwich Village, McSorley's Old Ale House.
