JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO