Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.

2 DAYS AGO