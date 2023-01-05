ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

MiddleEasy

Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’

Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
msn.com

ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising fighter with the ONE Championship, died last month, her sister announced Saturday. She was 18 years old. Lee was the sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. In her Instagram post, Angela wrote that Victoria died on Dec. 26. No...
HAWAII STATE
FanSided

Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills

Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
FLORIDA STATE

