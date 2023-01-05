Read full article on original website
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’
Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, a rising fighter with the ONE Championship, died last month, her sister announced Saturday. She was 18 years old. Lee was the sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. In her Instagram post, Angela wrote that Victoria died on Dec. 26. No...
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
