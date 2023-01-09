Read full article on original website
'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
Hong Kong businesses cheer China reopening, but warn there's a long way to go
Kiki Yang brought an empty green suitcase from Shenzhen to Hong Kong this week to load up on new purchases for her family and friends.
China expects annual production capacity of C919 planes to reach 150 in 5 years
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China expects to reach annual production capacity of 150 domestically-produced C919 planes in five years, government-backed media The Paper said on Friday.
Satellite images show reality of China's funeral homes
CNN's Selina Wang reports on the reality within China as the country continues to contend with the onslaught of Covid cases after it abandons the stringent zero-Covid policy.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75%.
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say
There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
I spent $70 for a night at a shipping container hotel in Malaysia's failed Silicon Valley. It wasn't worth the money.
I've stayed in several shipping container rentals, and Dash Box Hotel Cyberjaya was average at best.
Russia says it is interested in future talks with Ukraine's human rights commissioners - TASS
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that both Moscow and Kyiv are interested in future contacts between their rights commissioners, the TASS news agency reported.
EU court confirms HSBC's annulled euribor cartel fine
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday confirmed the annulment of an EU antitrust fine handed out to HSBC (HSBA.L) in 2016 for rigging the Euribor financial benchmark together with six other banks.
Australia pulls out of Afghanistan cricket series over Taliban's restrictions on women
Australia's men's cricket team has withdrawn from a series of upcoming matches against Afghanistan in protest over the ruling Taliban's restrictions on women and girls' education and employment, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement Thursday.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
10 documents were found in Biden's private office. They were dated between 2013 to 2016 and covered topics including Iran, Ukraine and the UK.
A look at Putin's war and a $47B Russian deficit in 2022
As the one-year mark of Russia's war in Ukraine grows closer, CNN's Clare Sebastian examines President Vladimir Putin's actions and the grave impacts on Russia's economy.
