Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
EU court confirms HSBC's annulled euribor cartel fine

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday confirmed the annulment of an EU antitrust fine handed out to HSBC (HSBA.L) in 2016 for rigging the Euribor financial benchmark together with six other banks.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working

The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
