Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Cooley's OT Heroics Cap Marquee Victory over SCSU
MINNEAPOLIS - With the overtime clock ticking away, Logan Cooley dazzled the sellout crowd with a game-winning goal and the No. 1/3 ranked Golden Gophers men's hockey team skated to a 2-1 win against No. 4 St. Cloud State Sunday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Brock Faber made a...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall Short Against Badgers in Madison, 81-77
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 8, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (8-8, 1-4 B1G) fell to 0-5 on the road this season with an 81-77 loss to Wisconsin (5-11, 1-4 B1G) on Sunday at the Kohl Center. Mallory Heyer finished with her second straight double double with 13 points and a career high 14 rebounds while Katie Borowicz finished with 17 points and four rebounds.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at SCSU in Top-Four Battle
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team suffered a 3-0 loss in a top-four matchup at No. 4 St. Cloud State Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Golden Gophers put pressure on the Huskies all game, but could not break through and...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Begins 2023 with Top-Five Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS - It's a top-five matchup in the first action of 2023 for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team as it battles No. 4 St. Cloud State in a home-and-home series Jan. 7-8. The series starts at 6 p.m. on the road Saturday before closing Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in front of a sellout crowd inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.
gophersports.com
50 Years of Gopher Women's Basketball
The University of Minnesota is excited to celebrate the 50th year of women's basketball in 2022. For the next 50 days, leading up to Minnesota's Alumni Game on Feb. 26, against Purdue, there will be features, historic photos and more shared here to celebrate all the accomplishments both the team and players have had at, and beyond, the University of Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Conference Opener to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Northwestern by a score 18-11 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. The story of the dual was the swing matches, as Northwestern won five of the six ranked...
gophersports.com
Former Big Sky Goalkeeper of the Year Signs with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota head soccer coach, Erin Chastain, has announced her third transfer portal addition to the Gophers' squad for the 2023 season in former Big Sky Goalkeeper of the Year, Camellia "Cam" Xu. "I chose the University of Minnesota for its high level of academics, competitive...
gophersports.com
No. 8 Gophers Open Big Ten Gauntlet Against Seventh-Ranked Northwestern
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program (7-0) is set to kick off the Big Ten dual season, as they will travel to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to take on the seventh-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (1-0). The Gophers will enter conference competition looking to continue their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign, as they swept the non-conference schedule with signature wins over ranked opponents over South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Cal Poly.
Comments / 0