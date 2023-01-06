ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA

LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...

