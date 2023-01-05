Read full article on original website
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a couple and their newborn baby said they "do not wish to interrupt their family life". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had "very recently" given birth and neither...
BBC
Family of James Brindley campaigns for knife bins across Walsall
The family of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a night out are fundraising to set up knife amnesty bins. James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart just 400m (1,312ft) from his parents' house in Aldridge in 2017. A charity set up in...
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Murder charge after remains of Phillip Lewis found in Harlow pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year's Eve. Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, is accused of killing Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in the town and whose remains were recovered from Oakwood Pond. Essex Police said a 23-year-old...
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Kent Police investigate suspected killing of owl with catapults
An investigation has been launched after the suspected unlawful killing of an owl. Police said they believed the incident in Upchurch, Kent, happened in October, but officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they wish to speak to. Sgt Darren Walshaw said police suspect the owl...
BBC
Newcastle City Council fined after decaying tree collapsed on girl
A council has been fined £280,000 after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree in her school playground. Ella Henderson died in hospital after part of the willow tree collapsed on her at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, on 25 September 2020. Newcastle City Council admitted breaching...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Sunderland dad with terminal cancer retires for charity work
A man with terminal cancer has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his family while continuing to raise thousands for charity. Chris Johnson was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) at the age of 40 in 2019, and aims to enter the Great North Run again.
BBC
Evri Stockport raid: Seven held after hundreds of parcels stolen
Seven people have been arrested after hundreds of parcels were stolen from a courier company's warehouse. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said several hundred parcels were seized in the raid on Evri's Lingard Lane site in Brinnington, Stockport, on Friday. They were taken away in transportation cages and a pallet that...
