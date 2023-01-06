ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Page Six

Prince Harry claims palace ‘approved’ Meghan Markle’s polarizing ripped jeans

When Meghan Markle made her first appearance on the royal scene in a pair of ripped jeans and a white button-up shirt, she made plenty of headlines — but not all for the right reasons. In his new bombshell memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry alleges that his then-girlfriend’s outfit at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto — consisting of Mother’s “Looker” frayed jeans ($174, originally $248), a white “Husband” shirt ($255) by her friend Misha Nonoo and Sarah Flint “Natalie” flats ($450) — was “approved” by the palace. But after negative press and online trolls claimed that Markle wasn’t dressed appropriately for a royal girlfriend,...
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey Is All Legs Dancing With Rockettes In New Photo

Mariah Carey makes it her business to get involved in all things Christmas, while the Radio City Rockettes have kicked their way into the holiday cultural zeitgeist since the ’30s. So, a team-up between these two forces is only natural. In a new Instagram video, fans of both can see Carey perform right alongside the Rockettes in a new post!
Page Six

Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after cooking video divides fans

Victoria Beckham jumped to Brooklyn Beckham’s defense after his recent cooking video caused quite a stir on social media. Posh Spice had a firm response to critics who called her eldest son’s roast beef “raw” as he proudly shared a clip of the dish with his 14.7 million Instagram followers. “It’s rare people not raw,” Victoria wrote, addressing the disparaging comments on her Instagram Story. The “Wannabe” singer added that she will be “attempting this” for her husband David Beckham, and her three other kids. In the video, the 23-year-old was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee as the pair took on a traditional...

