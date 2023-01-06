Read full article on original website
A One Direction Fan Spotted A Tiny Error In Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope”
Warning: Mild spoilers about a scene in a show whose episodes you can watch in any order you like.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Prince Harry Reveals Princess Charlotte Cried Amid Pre-Wedding Drama
Meghan has previously described the incident as a "turning point" in her relationship with the British media when first reported in 2019.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry claims palace ‘approved’ Meghan Markle’s polarizing ripped jeans
When Meghan Markle made her first appearance on the royal scene in a pair of ripped jeans and a white button-up shirt, she made plenty of headlines — but not all for the right reasons. In his new bombshell memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry alleges that his then-girlfriend’s outfit at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto — consisting of Mother’s “Looker” frayed jeans ($174, originally $248), a white “Husband” shirt ($255) by her friend Misha Nonoo and Sarah Flint “Natalie” flats ($450) — was “approved” by the palace. But after negative press and online trolls claimed that Markle wasn’t dressed appropriately for a royal girlfriend,...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
TODAY.com
See the sweet way Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 kids celebrated older sister Ireland’s pregnancy
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin gathered all seven of their children together to congratulate big sister Ireland Baldwin on her recent pregnancy news. On Dec. 31, the 27-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by the stage name RAC.
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
Mariah Carey Is All Legs Dancing With Rockettes In New Photo
Mariah Carey makes it her business to get involved in all things Christmas, while the Radio City Rockettes have kicked their way into the holiday cultural zeitgeist since the ’30s. So, a team-up between these two forces is only natural. In a new Instagram video, fans of both can see Carey perform right alongside the Rockettes in a new post!
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after cooking video divides fans
Victoria Beckham jumped to Brooklyn Beckham’s defense after his recent cooking video caused quite a stir on social media. Posh Spice had a firm response to critics who called her eldest son’s roast beef “raw” as he proudly shared a clip of the dish with his 14.7 million Instagram followers. “It’s rare people not raw,” Victoria wrote, addressing the disparaging comments on her Instagram Story. The “Wannabe” singer added that she will be “attempting this” for her husband David Beckham, and her three other kids. In the video, the 23-year-old was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee as the pair took on a traditional...
Prince Harry Felt ‘A Certain Way’ Seeing Ex Chelsy Davy at Prince William and Princess Kate’s Wedding
Before he settled down with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy — and thought she might be The One as he watched Prince William and Princess Kate fall in love. “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled […]
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
