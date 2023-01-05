ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing

WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
WENATCHEE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
ifiberone.com

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett

A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
EVERETT, WA
kpq.com

One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced

A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
WENATCHEE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

87 months for man indicted in Wenatchee Valley fentanyl case

SPOKANE — One of the three men implicated in a fentanyl distribution scheme in Wenatchee has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel David Akhdary, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last September to one count of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him Dec. 15 to 87 months in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson

Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
MANSON, WA
ifiberone.com

Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail

MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Operation catches two accused of theft and vehicle crimes

WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee Valley suspects were jailed Tuesday after a traffic confrontation involving local police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Filiberto Santana, 31, of East Wenatchee and Emilee Lorraine Stotts, 24, of Wenatchee were sought by the Columbia River Drug Task Force for allegedly traveling throughout the Wenatchee Valley throughout December in stolen vehicles.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak

BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
BREWSTER, WA
ifiberone.com

House fire kills one near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington

We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties

Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Black ice causes early morning crash

Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy