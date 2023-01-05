Read full article on original website
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
ifiberone.com
Woman taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for gunshot wound to her leg
MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself. The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing
WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in Wenatchee Valley drug trafficking investigation
WENATCHEE — One of three defendants arrested in June in an investigation into drug trafficking in the Wenatchee Valley has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel Akhdary, a 45-year-old Phoenix, Ariz. resident, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty in U.S....
myeverettnews.com
Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett
A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
kpq.com
One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced
A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
87 months for man indicted in Wenatchee Valley fentanyl case
SPOKANE — One of the three men implicated in a fentanyl distribution scheme in Wenatchee has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel David Akhdary, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last September to one count of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him Dec. 15 to 87 months in prison.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
ifiberone.com
Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail
MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Operation catches two accused of theft and vehicle crimes
WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee Valley suspects were jailed Tuesday after a traffic confrontation involving local police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Filiberto Santana, 31, of East Wenatchee and Emilee Lorraine Stotts, 24, of Wenatchee were sought by the Columbia River Drug Task Force for allegedly traveling throughout the Wenatchee Valley throughout December in stolen vehicles.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
ifiberone.com
House fire kills one near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
Public vigil honoring Lucian Munguia set for Saturday at Yakima church
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who disappeared from a Yakima park and captured the heart of the community, will be honored Saturday at a public vigil. “It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
ifiberone.com
2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties
Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
