How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok
This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota. Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
mprnews.org
Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular
Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
KCRG.com
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
Wright County Journal Press
Snug as a bug in a pile of leaves? How insects spend the winter
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. The last few weeks in Minnesota have included blizzards, Siberian air masses and many inches of snow. We’re hunkered down inside, plant roots and seeds are waiting for warmer weather and mammals are looking for something to eat. But where have all the...
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
