Willow's Jonathan Kasdan on his show’s epic journey—and its many Star Wars connections
[Spoiler warning: This interview discusses events from the first seven episodes of the Disney+ show Willow.]. If you’ve noticed references to Star Wars and other Lucasfilm-adjacent properties like Raiders Of The Lost Ark in the first season of Willow, that’s no accident. From training montages to drinking contests, those callbacks and shout-outs are there as much for the amusement of showrunner Jonathan Kasdan as for the fans. It’s fitting, since it was on the set of a Star Wars film that his Willow series really started to come together.
Nicolas Cage is not down to join Star Wars: "I’m a Trekkie, man"
The era of the blockbuster franchise has had an untold impact on cinema as a whole. One consequence is turning competing IP into camps and demanding loyalty from fans and stars alike. If an actor plays it right, they could collect a few, like Zoe Saldaña with Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Some rare performers, like Christian Bale, might get to work for competing studios (in this case, Batman for DC and Gorr for Marvel). But others, like Nicolas Cage, may have formed their loyalties long ago without ever even being cast.
The best comedy movies to watch on Netflix right now
Netflix’s film library is positively gargantuan, so how is a couch potato just looking for a funny film expected to navigate such a behemoth? With The A.V. Club’s carefully curated list of the best comedies available on Netflix, that’s how. Included in this streaming guide—from classics like When Harry Met Sally and Monty Python And The Holy Grail to Netflix originals like The Lovebirds and Dolemite Is My Name—is insightful writing from expert film buffs that will help you minimize scrolling and get straight to the laughs. Read on for the platform’s best comedy movies, and if you’re looking to zero in on other genres, check out our streaming guides for the best Netflix has to offer in romantic comedy, thriller, horror, and family friendly films.
M3GAN and Avatar: The Way Of Water give a much-needed boost to the January box office
As we’ve officially entered the theatrical season lovingly known as “Fuck you, it’s January,” a traditional dumping ground for studios to discard films seen as unsuitable to kick it with the heavy hitters to come later in the year. The first of these for 2023 came in the form of Universal’s M3GAN, about a killer AI doll who becomes overly attached to the child she’s programmed to protect.
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
M3GAN will get to kill even more in an unrated version of the film
Over the weekend, many had the honor of meeting M3GAN, the cunning and murderous AI doll who’s quickly claiming the title of the newest It Girl in horror. The PG-13 film focuses on the intense friendship between a young, traumatized girl and her crafted companion, and was originally written to include a whole lot more kills and thrills. With the popularity of the film quickly rising, co-screenwriter Akela Cooper says an unrated version may be available soon.
Penn Badgely can't hide under baseball hats forever in You’s fourth season trailer
Everybody’s favorite homicidal maniac is back. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns in the trailer for the fourth season of You, Netflix’s satirical thriller. You know what they say, “You can take the ‘You’ out of You, but you can’t take Joe out of You.”
R.I.P. Adam Rich, former child star of Eight Is Enough
Adam Rich, the former child star who played youngest sibling Nicholas Bradford on the ’70s sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Saturday, per the Associated Press. He was 54 years old. Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Rich also made appearances on...
50 Cent says he's making an 8 Mile show with Eminem
Sorry, just had to get that out of our system. (Although, now that we think about it, not as dramatically as Eminem did in the lyrics of “Lose Yourself.”) Anyway: THR reports this week that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he’s working on a TV adaptation of coming-of-age rap success story 8 Mile, with star/creator Eminem apparently involved in the production.
Paramount’s Channel 5 Says Drama Fueling Ratings Growth & Record Profit As It Eyes New Series From ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Producer
EXCLUSIVE: Channel 5 has said the success of drama series including All Creatures Great and Small has boosted its ratings and propelled the Paramount-owned UK broadcaster to record profits. Channel 5 is looking to double down on its scripted purple patch with another major adaptation from Playground Entertainment, producer of All Creatures. The company is in talks to turn international bestseller Hardacre into a sweeping rags-to-riches series set in Yorkshire, Deadline can reveal. Channel 5, overseen by Ben Frow, Paramount UK’s chief content officer, said drama series helped boost its audience share for a fourth consecutive year. Ratings were up 1%, though...
Star Trek: Picard team discusses why the show is ending with season 3
All good things must come to an end. In the case of Star Trek: Picard, the end will be here sooner than you think. The show premiered in 2020 on CBS All Access before the platform became Paramount+, and will end with the third season, premiering on February 16, 2023. The show stars Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The previous seasons have followed Jean-Luc’s journey in his older age, with several actors returning to the franchise for the show.
What's on TV this week—Mayfair Witches, The Golden Globe Awards, Velma
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 8, to Thursday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9...
Bob Odenkirk's Saul follow-up gets a new title, Lucky Hank
Ever since Better Call Saul wrapped up last year, intense TV nerd scrutiny has been focused on what its stars would do next. There’s the new Vince Gilligan/Rhea Seehorn Apple TV+ series, of course, currently set for two seasons at the streamer. But what of Bob Odenkirk? Post-Saul, post-heart attack, post-unlikely vigilante action movie: What would Odenkirk, newly established as one of the kings of TV drama, do next?
