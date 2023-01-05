Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
M3GAN and Avatar: The Way Of Water give a much-needed boost to the January box office
As we’ve officially entered the theatrical season lovingly known as “Fuck you, it’s January,” a traditional dumping ground for studios to discard films seen as unsuitable to kick it with the heavy hitters to come later in the year. The first of these for 2023 came in the form of Universal’s M3GAN, about a killer AI doll who becomes overly attached to the child she’s programmed to protect.
A.V. Club
Nicolas Cage is not down to join Star Wars: "I’m a Trekkie, man"
The era of the blockbuster franchise has had an untold impact on cinema as a whole. One consequence is turning competing IP into camps and demanding loyalty from fans and stars alike. If an actor plays it right, they could collect a few, like Zoe Saldaña with Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Some rare performers, like Christian Bale, might get to work for competing studios (in this case, Batman for DC and Gorr for Marvel). But others, like Nicolas Cage, may have formed their loyalties long ago without ever even being cast.
A.V. Club
M3GAN boldly asks: remember fun?
This weekend, the top film at the domestic box office was, predictably, Avatar: The Way Of Water, earning $45 million in its fourth weekend. In second place was M3GAN, the latest very funny entry into the scary doll horror genre, earning $30 million against a $12 million budget. A sequel is already in the works, per Deadline.
A.V. Club
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
A.V. Club
50 Cent says he's making an 8 Mile show with Eminem
Sorry, just had to get that out of our system. (Although, now that we think about it, not as dramatically as Eminem did in the lyrics of “Lose Yourself.”) Anyway: THR reports this week that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he’s working on a TV adaptation of coming-of-age rap success story 8 Mile, with star/creator Eminem apparently involved in the production.
A.V. Club
M3GAN will get to kill even more in an unrated version of the film
Over the weekend, many had the honor of meeting M3GAN, the cunning and murderous AI doll who’s quickly claiming the title of the newest It Girl in horror. The PG-13 film focuses on the intense friendship between a young, traumatized girl and her crafted companion, and was originally written to include a whole lot more kills and thrills. With the popularity of the film quickly rising, co-screenwriter Akela Cooper says an unrated version may be available soon.
A.V. Club
The Golden Globes are back—but do they still matter?
In a bit of unabashedly cheeky marketing flair, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have dubbed the upcoming return of the Golden Globes “An Evening of Joy and Devastation.” You can’t fault the network (or the awards body, really) for wanting to get ahead of the endless headlines that will no doubt surround the restoration of Hollywood’s booziest awards show. After all, the past few years have seen the HFPA embroiled in a string of crises that many had thought (and others had quietly hoped) would bring down what was documented to be an exclusionary, glad-handing, and cliquey group that had somehow branded itself as the must-see TV event to kick off awards season.
A.V. Club
Kiefer Sutherland's surveillance drama Rabbit Hole arrives in March
Damn it, Chloe, it’s not really a new season of 24, but action star Kiefer Sutherland is back. The actor leads Paramount+’s upcoming spy drama, Rabbit Hole, which arrives this spring. The eight-episode first season explores themes of how misinformation spreads amidst excessive surveillance. During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press tour, the streamer announced that Rabbit Hole premieres in March.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Mayfair Witches, The Golden Globe Awards, Velma
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 8, to Thursday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Adam Rich, former child star of Eight Is Enough
Adam Rich, the former child star who played youngest sibling Nicholas Bradford on the ’70s sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Saturday, per the Associated Press. He was 54 years old. Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Rich also made appearances on...
A.V. Club
Who will (and should) win at the 2023 Golden Globes
After taking a year off to polish its tarnished image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is back on TV this year to stage the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in front of a live audience. Whether the winners will truly be the best Hollywood has to offer or merely the beneficiaries of the most effective studio lobbying campaigns (as was often the case in the past), remains to be seen. Responding to criticisms of questionable ethics and lack of diversity, the organization has hired new leadership, added 21 journalists to its membership, barred voters from accepting gifts from studios, and opened its voting pool to more than 100 additional nonmember voters, including more diverse voices. That was good enough for NBC, which will broadcast the awards on its flagship network as well as its Peacock streaming platform on Tuesday, January 10.
A.V. Club
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
While it’s hard to believe there was a time before Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and her gang of Pink Ladies ruled the hallways of Rydell High, Paramount+’s first trailer for Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies shows us how the group of rule-breakers rose up in the California school.
Why is Spotify full of faster versions of pop hits? Let’s bring you up to speed
I’m listening to the accelerated, chipmunk voice of the British singer Raye on Escapism, a rebound-sex anthem that’s currently climbing UK pop charts. Raye actually has a low, brassy singing voice, but I’m not listening to her official version. This one is paced 150% faster than the original song, making it sound like Raye has just inhaled helium and is spitting out her lyrics like an auctioneer on Adderall.
A.V. Club
Nightmare On Elm Street
If an actor is lucky enough to have a long career, statistically, there are bound to be some less-than-stellar projects on their IMDb page. For Rooney Mara, the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street remake wasn’t just a dud; her experience working on the film nearly stopped her promising career in its tracks, before she ever really got to prove herself as an actor.
Comments / 0