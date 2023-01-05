Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Appoints Cannata As Director Of The Office Of Community-Based Care Transition
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed George Cannata as the Director of the Office of Community-Based Care Transition for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. George Cannata of Fort Worth is the Child Protective Services Regional Director in North Texas, covering 81 counties. He has served in various positions with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services since 1997. He is also a licensed clinical social worker. Additionally, he participates in various ministries at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Cannata received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington. Cannata and his wife Jeannie are longtime Tarrant County residents. They have one daughter, Lexi.
Governor Abbott Reappoints Tayon To Department Of Information Resources
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jeffrey Tayon to the governing board of the Department of Information Resources (DIR) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. DIR coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government. Jeffrey Tayon of Houston is an independent investor focusing on commercial...
Governor Abbott Appoints Misso To Texas State Technical College System Board Of Regents
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robb J. Misso to the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2023. Robb J. Misso of Cedar Park is vice president of Global Operations for CeLLink Corporation. Previously, he served as the global vice president of Ultra Clean Technology, CEO of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC for 10 years, and prior to that he served as the director of business development for UCT. He is a contributing writer and member of the Forbes Business Development Council and member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization and the Maxwell Leadership Team. He is a member of the TSTC East Williamson County Higher Education Center Council of Advocates and a board member and former chairman of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the P-TECH Leadership Team and the American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team and former vice president of the Austin Community College: Welding Technology Advisory Board. Misso attended Radford University and the University of Colorado.
Governor Abbott Appoints Starr, Fox To Texas Military Preparedness Commission
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Bob Starr and Todd Fox to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023, and February 1, 2025, respectively. The Commission's goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.
Governor Abbott Hand-Delivers Letter To President Biden At Border Visit
Governor Greg Abbott today hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws. In the letter, the Governor provided five specific actions the...
