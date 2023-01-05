Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
nftplazas.com
RTFKT COO Falls Victim to Villainous NFT Heist
It seems nobody is beyond the ever-growing reach of hackers, even executives at major brands. This week, RTFKT COO, Nikhil Gopalani, shared that he has become the unfortunate victim of an unscrupulous NFT heist. Gopalani heads up operations at the leading NFT fashion studio RTFKT, which Nike acquired way back...
Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office
Disney's hybrid employees will now be required to be back in the office at least four days per week starting March 1, new CEO Bob Iger said.
nftplazas.com
The Industry Mourns as NFT Inspect Closes its Doors Forever
Following a rollercoaster year in Web3, some projects, like NFT Inspect, will unfortunately close their doors forever. Due to industry instability, the NFT analytics company has announced it will wind down operations later this month. NFT Inspect became a popular research tool during last year’s bull run for assessing and...
nftplazas.com
Metaverse Market Analysis: January 2-8
Welcome to Metaverse Market Analysis! Every Monday we bring you the latest stats and data on the overall state of the Metaverse market. This column is in partnership with the incredible team from OneLand, a financial platform for virtual lands in the Metaverse. This week brings the Metaverse Market Analysis stats for the first week in January 2023.
nftplazas.com
BasedHeads NFTs Cause a Stir on the Ethereum Network
BasedAF, a content studio associated with SuperMassive, has gotten off to a roaring start. The project’s BasedHeads Ethereum NFTs completely sold out in under 24 hours of its public launch. With the mint now completed, buyers can soon find out which of the 10,000 NFTs in the collection they will receive.
nftplazas.com
Take a Dive into the Latest NFT Metrics with the WAX Block Explorer
Start the year off by having some fun with the WAX Block Explorer, the official block explorer of the WAX blockchain. Since conception, WAX has emerged as one of the most productive chains operating in the NFT space. As a result, playing host to some of the top gaming titles, digital assets and phygital releases in the industry. Now however, WAX has launched several tools on its excellent block explorer that allows data lovers to see exactly how well its doing.
Elon Musk now holds world record for largest loss of wealth ever, Guinness says
Prior to Musk, the record for largest personal fortune wiped out was set by Softbank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son in 2000, who lost $58.6 billion.
