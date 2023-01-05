Start the year off by having some fun with the WAX Block Explorer, the official block explorer of the WAX blockchain. Since conception, WAX has emerged as one of the most productive chains operating in the NFT space. As a result, playing host to some of the top gaming titles, digital assets and phygital releases in the industry. Now however, WAX has launched several tools on its excellent block explorer that allows data lovers to see exactly how well its doing.

1 DAY AGO