Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot
After several days and contentious rounds of voting, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has won the speakership of the House after the 15th ballot.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'
President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to NBC News' Garrett Haake as he heads to the House floor for the fourth day of speaker votes.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden admin officially weighs in on student loan forgiveness suits
Late Wednesday, the Biden administration formally submitted its arguments in two cases before the Supreme Court brought by conservatives challenging its student loan forgiveness program. To catch you up: Conservative judges in Missouri and Texas have blocked the program, siding with right-wingers who claim it’s illegal. Republicans nationwide haven’t...
MSNBC
Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace. The demonstration comes just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. Jan. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Donald Trump just keeps losing
Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
MSNBC
Two years after the Jan. 6 riot, key GOP lawmakers go unpunished
Two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the criminal investigation into the riot — by some measures, the largest in U.S. history — isn’t slowing down. “In chasing leads and making arrests, federal agents have already seized hundreds of cellphones, questioned thousands of witnesses and followed up on tens of thousands of tips in an exhaustive process that has resulted so far in more than 900 arrests from Maine to California,” The New York Times reported today. “But the inquiry, as vast as it has been, is still far from complete: Scores, if not hundreds, more people could face charges in the year — or years — to come.”
MSNBC
'Urban' activist kit expose GOP's pitiful Black outreach effort
In Thursday night’s episode of "The ReidOut," Joy led a segment with former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele focused on the GOP’s shameless use of identity politics during the speaker votes this week. Republicans — members of a party openly averse to virtually any intelligent discussion about...
