Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PLACE FORWARD ON WAIVERS TO MAKE ROOM FOR BACKSTROM AND WILSON
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Washington Capitals have placed 27-year-old forward Joe Snively on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Snively, a native of Herndon (Virginia), is on waivers on Saturday because the Capitals needed to clear two roster...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
Maple Leafs score 6, end Flyers' 4-game winning streak
PHILADELPHIA -- Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Conor Timmins had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had three assists for Toronto (25-9-7),...
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Metropolitan Division debated
Burns, Sorokin, Zibanejad among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added to the rosters for each division for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Flames on Sunday Night
Chicago goes for second-straight win against Calgary. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks go for their second-straight win on Sunday night as they face the Calgary Flames (TICKETS). RECAP. Alex Stalock's 10th career NHL shutout helped the Blackhawks to...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Panthers desperate for 2nd-half turnaround after rocky start
The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team in 2021-22. They had 58 wins, 11 more than ever before, and 122 points, 19 more than ever before. They defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in the Eastern Conference First Round, winning a series in the Stanley...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. New York. The Flames host their first home game of 2023, welcoming the New York Islanders to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The club held an optional skate this morning with lines and pairings based off Thursday's practice. If anything changes, this page will...
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
The dramatic conclusion came five months after the country celebrated its last WJC title following a 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game against Finland on Aug. 20. It was the second straight gold medal for Canada and 20th overall. Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick...
NHL
Reichel, Blackhawks recover for OT victory against Flames
CHICAGO -- Max Domi scored 1:04 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday. Domi received a pass from Lukas Reichel, cut back across the crease and finished with a backhand. "That was a great game," Domi said....
Comments / 0