RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 75-61 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Sophomore Sherman Brashear led the Vaqueros (8-8, 0-4 WAC) with 13 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers and...

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO