Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
New Indiana Small Business Specializes in ‘Nerd Related Items’
A new small business has opened its doors in Southern Indiana and it caters to "nerds." If you've ever wondered what constitutes being labeled as a nerd, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the term as:. a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests. and:. a person devoted to intellectual,...
Indiana Restaurant Owner Helps Homeless Woman and Customers React to Act of Kindness
Driving around any community, you can see those homeless and living on the street, You see men, women, and sometimes children sitting near buildings, resting in parks, and walking around looking for shelter and food. So many people, especially now, are finding themselves unable to take care of the basic...
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
wevv.com
The Slime Factory hosting grand opening in Eastland Mall
The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th. The new experience will be located near JCPenny. Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. Hours are as follows:. Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM. Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
Evansville man accused of stabbing woman in the neck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a woman accused him of stabbing her in the neck. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Franklin Street shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived on scene and talked with a woman, who police say […]
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Fox 19
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus this week, a company spokeswoman confirms. It happened at Rumpke’s facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Molly Yeager said. Columbus police detectives are investigating, she said. Further details were not immediately available.
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have […]
