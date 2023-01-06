Read full article on original website
Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality...
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
WTOK-TV
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Gov....
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
Jackson Free Press
Farm, Creator, Table
Small Town Mississippi gives Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum visitors a taste of what life would have been like in the 1920s. They can see attractions such as an old printing shop, a filling station, a general store and a Bisland cotton gin exhibit. On April 30, museum visitors can experience something else in Small Town: a pop-up food event called "Lane of Lanterns."
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
WLBT
Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plug and charge rather than pumping gas... it’s an increasingly common sight. ”Two DC fast chargers to charge electric vehicles here on the I-55 corridor,” explained Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s Products and Services Deployment Manager. The chargers at Renaissance at Colony Park are...
wtva.com
Jan. 10th special election
Special election to fill empty state house seat. Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election.
wtva.com
Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
WLBT
History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
Mississippi Legislature Roundup: Drug policy, Law Enforcement bills introduced
Legislators introduced 40 new house bills in Mississippi’s third day of the state legislative session in 2023 Thursday. Drug policy continues to be an issue being addressed by legislation. House Bill 231 would add fentanyl and drug abuse prevention education to Mississippi’s tobacco education, cessation and prevention program. It...
wjsu.org
The City of Jackson Receives A Pledge for Federal Crime Fighting Assistance
The City of Jackson is getting federal help to fight crime. That help is coming from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Director Ronald L. Davis attended a violent crime reduction forum in Jackson Thursday. At the forum he pledged to provide aid in fighting violent crime to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, City Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were present at the forum. It was held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
