Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Raptors’ Fred VanVleet

In the NBA, winning a championship is the ultimate goal. Generally, doing so is also a sign that your team is set up for sustained success. On the other hand, that isn’t always the case. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers. They were the 2019-20 champions. Unfortunately, the shine has worn off. At 19-21, they don’t look like contenders in 2022-23.
ClutchPoints

Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
rolling out

Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening

The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
NBA Analysis Network

3 Star NBA Trade Ideas We’d Like To See Happen

They say that in basketball, one player can move the needle more than they can in any other sport. In the NBA, that may not be entirely true. That doesn’t mean role players don’t matter. Of course they do. Not even a hybrid of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could win a game of one on five.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
