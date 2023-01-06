Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?
The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Will LA pull the trigger on a deal in time?
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
Suns Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
Decisions can be difficult to make, whether if you’re an NBA team or not. We all have to make them. Some are inconsequential – your choice of breakfast won’t sink you. The Detroit Pistons’ acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic this summer probably falls somewhere between those extremes. Some considered it to be a questionable choice.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Grizzlies Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Memphis Grizzlies. Albeit, this team tends to ruffle feathers. The Grizzlies can be brash. If they get a big win, chances are, they’re going to celebrate it. Still, you’ve got to respect the way this...
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Raptors’ Fred VanVleet
In the NBA, winning a championship is the ultimate goal. Generally, doing so is also a sign that your team is set up for sustained success. On the other hand, that isn’t always the case. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers. They were the 2019-20 champions. Unfortunately, the shine has worn off. At 19-21, they don’t look like contenders in 2022-23.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening
The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
3 Star NBA Trade Ideas We’d Like To See Happen
They say that in basketball, one player can move the needle more than they can in any other sport. In the NBA, that may not be entirely true. That doesn’t mean role players don’t matter. Of course they do. Not even a hybrid of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could win a game of one on five.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Bulls Land Magic’s Mo Bamba In Bold Trade Scenario
Generally speaking, the best teams in the NBA have a defensive anchor. Of course, there are exceptions to that rule. Still, there is a huge advantage in having a big man who protects the rim. After all, dunks and layups are the best shots in basketball – it helps if...
Re-Drafting The Last 20 No. 1 Overall Picks In The NBA Draft
NBA teams have made mistakes drafting with the No. 1 overall pick. This is the re-draft of the last 20 first picks, which includes a superteam for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0