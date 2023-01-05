ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

progressivegrocer.com

Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Funding Milestone for Ocean City Affordable Housing Project

The Ocean City Housing Authority has spent the last few years creating upgraded affordable housing units, from construction of a new building to renovating another. In December, the OCHA received an official approval letter for financing from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, or NJHMFA, for another project. The exact amount of financing still must be determined. The housing authority will work with an investor as well as the city to lock in the funding.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Shore Physicians Group has a new neurologist on staff

SOMERS POINT – Neurologist Ralf Van der Sluis, MD has joined Shore Physicians Group Division of Neurology and is now seeing patients ages 10 and up at 649 Shore Rd., Suite O. Van der Sluis is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and sleep medicine, and has decades of...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.

Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ

It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gives Tips to Safeguard Against Frozen Pipes

This is the time of year when homes are susceptible to cold weather conditions, in particular, cold temperatures that may lead to frozen pipes. All Sea Isle City residents and property owners are reminded of the following:. If you are planning to be away from your home for any length...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Lewes canal restoration work hits delay

Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
LEWES, DE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Wildwood NJ

On the shores of Cape May County lies Wildwood, NJ, a gorgeous seaside town famed for its white sandy beaches and relaxed vibe. The beaches in Wildwood are the widest on the Jersey Cape, making them perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. During the summer, expect Wildwood to be busy with tourists and locals flocking to this seaside escape to make the most of the warm weather, soft sands and inviting waters.
WILDWOOD, NJ

