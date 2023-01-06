Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Mavericks waive 4-time All-Star G Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks waived four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker in a cost-cutting move on Friday. His salary would have become
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Will LA pull the trigger on a deal in time?
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Deal Mo Bamba to Bulls?
The Orlando Magic drafted Mo Bamba with the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But is his time with the team coming to an end?
Donovan Mitchell's Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.
Lakers News: LA Guarantees Contracts Of Two Top Contributors
We are Jack's complete lack of surprise.
Former NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy Takes A Huge Shot At The Miami Heat
Despite being just a single game over .500, most fans are willing to give the Miami Heat the benefit of the doubt. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a core that made the Finals a few years ago, common sense says they have a chance to get back there if they stay healthy.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Philadelphia Phillies reportedly close to landing All-Star closer in blockbuster trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are closing in on making a trade that could give them the high-level closer they were missing
NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement
The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Ranking The Best NBA Point Guards By Tiers For The 2022-23 Season
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are the best point guards in the NBA.
2023 NFL draft: Let the bidding war begin for the No. 1 overall pick
Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears leapt ahead of them in the 2023 NFL draft order, landing the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. It’s rare that the team holding the top pick in the draft doesn’t need a...
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Raptors’ Fred VanVleet
In the NBA, winning a championship is the ultimate goal. Generally, doing so is also a sign that your team is set up for sustained success. On the other hand, that isn’t always the case. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers. They were the 2019-20 champions. Unfortunately, the shine has worn off. At 19-21, they don’t look like contenders in 2022-23.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Grizzlies Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Memphis Grizzlies. Albeit, this team tends to ruffle feathers. The Grizzlies can be brash. If they get a big win, chances are, they’re going to celebrate it. Still, you’ve got to respect the way this...
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
