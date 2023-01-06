Read full article on original website
Grizzlies Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Memphis Grizzlies. Albeit, this team tends to ruffle feathers. The Grizzlies can be brash. If they get a big win, chances are, they’re going to celebrate it. Still, you’ve got to respect the way this...
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Raptors’ Fred VanVleet
In the NBA, winning a championship is the ultimate goal. Generally, doing so is also a sign that your team is set up for sustained success. On the other hand, that isn’t always the case. Just look at the Los Angeles Lakers. They were the 2019-20 champions. Unfortunately, the shine has worn off. At 19-21, they don’t look like contenders in 2022-23.
Suns Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
Decisions can be difficult to make, whether if you’re an NBA team or not. We all have to make them. Some are inconsequential – your choice of breakfast won’t sink you. The Detroit Pistons’ acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic this summer probably falls somewhere between those extremes. Some considered it to be a questionable choice.
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Cavs’ Kevin Love
When you’re witnessing history, you should take a step back to appreciate it. NBA fans should take the same care. Technically, we’re always witnessing history. With that said, we’re not talking about watching the grass grow. We’re talking about special moments that will be remembered well into the future.
Cavs Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Tobias Harris
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, contenders are taking stock. They’re looking at what they have, and what they need. Generally, they don’t need top-end talent. That’s what makes them contenders. Sure, any given contender could attempt to form a superteam, but that’s not the only route...
Heat Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
Western Conference supremacy may be dying in the NBA. For a long time, it was assumed. On an annual basis, the Western Conference featured the league’s best teams. Whichever team emerged from the Eastern Conference was likely food in the NBA Finals. This season, that doesn’t appear to be...
Chargers' Brandon Staley explains playing starters with playoff spot locked in: 'These aren't easy decisions'
Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley explained his thinking to play his starters even as the team clinched a playoff spot and locked in their seeding.
3 Star NBA Trade Ideas We’d Like To See Happen
They say that in basketball, one player can move the needle more than they can in any other sport. In the NBA, that may not be entirely true. That doesn’t mean role players don’t matter. Of course they do. Not even a hybrid of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could win a game of one on five.
Knicks Land Rockets’ Eric Gordon In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA veteran, and you haven’t won a championship, you’d probably like to be playing for a contender. After all, the clock is ticking. If you don’t taste championship glory soon, you never will. It’s every player’s dream to eventually be part of a team that claims the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
3 Trades To Fuel Philadelphia 76ers’ Title Pursuit
It’s one thing to have assets. It’s a whole other thing to have expendable assets. The NBA is a prime example of this. Let’s say you want a diamond ring. You don’t have enough money in the bank to buy it. Sure, you could sell your house for the money…but you probably shouldn’t.
Warriors Trade Scenario Lands Mavericks’ Christian Wood
When an NBA player is nearing the end of their contract, their entire situation changes. It doesn’t necessarily matter what they’re contributing to their team. What matters is what they’re projected to earn on their next contract. If a team is apprehensive about paying it, they may move them.
Clippers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, potential can be a mirage. Everyone loves potential. It’s exciting. At the same time, you don’t want to invest too much in it if it hasn’t looked likely to be met. The same holds true for NBA teams. Throughout the league, there are plenty of players...
