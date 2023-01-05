ATV/Off-Road Vehicle (4-Wheeler) Recall

A recall has been announced for certain models of off-road all-terrain vehicles, commonly referred to as “4-wheelers”.

It appears that the vehicles that fall under this recall were sold at dealerships between 2019 and 2022.

Certain Polaris Sportsman 1000S and Polaris Scrambler 1000S ATVs are the vehicles being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Owners and users of the vehicles that fall under this recall are urged to discontinue the use of the vehicle until repairs are made.

via Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves certain vehicle identification numbers (VINs) of Model Year 2020-2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in the following colors: black, orange, gray, blue and graphite.

So, what exactly is the hazard associated with these vehicles that prompted a recall? It’s a fire hazard , and it can happen while refueling.

Electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank can ignite fuel spills while refueling, posing a fire hazard. – CPSC

If you own one of these vehicles, you should call your local dealer and do a Vehicle Identification Number check to see if your vehicle is part of the recall.

If it is, the dealer will schedule a time for the vehicle to be repaired, at no cost to the consumer.

via Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris will instruct dealers to install new fuel filler neck clamps and, if needed, a fill neck cover. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair. – CPSC

It is reported that there are over 3,800 of these vehicles that fall under the recall notice.

If you own one of these vehicles, please heed the recommendations set forth by Polaris and the CPSC .