ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Video shows man tossing dog over cell tower fence in California

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9qG4_0k5BUsNY00

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. ( KTLA ) – Officials are searching for a man seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County, California, last month.

The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The video shows the man standing next to the dog before tossing him over and walking away. The dog is later seen walking to the front of the fence watching the man leave.

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Maintenance workers alerted the agency after finding the dog and caring for it at the scene less than two hours after the animal had been abandoned. Workers told a responding Animal Services officer the dog was very thirsty and they gave the animal three bottles of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka6xO_0k5BUsNY00
Ken, formerly named KO, is now up for adoption. (Riverside County Animal Services Department)

Because KO the 8-year-old pit bull mix is microchipped, officials were able to identify his owner and have made multiple attempts to find him at his Temecula address.

The owner, Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, no longer lives at the address and the number provided for the chip is not allowing incoming calls, officials said.

“We’re now moving forward with seeking the arrest warrant because this person needs to be held accountable for such a horrible act of willful abandonment,” Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a new release. “We are confident the man in the video is the owner of the dog.

“It is just shocking to see this act. It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.”

KO was examined for injuries and is being cared for at a shelter in Jurupa Valley.

Veterinary staff also treated his eyes for mucus discharge.

He has been renamed Ken and is available for adoption or transfer to one of the county’s partner rescue organizations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
knewsradio.com

Dog Rescued After Owner Throws Him Over A Fence

Dumped dog in Riverside County. Photo from Riv Co Animal Svcs DEpt. Riverside County Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant for a man suspected of willfully abandoning a dog at a cell phone tower. A man was captured on video surveillance footage picking up a dog and hurling it...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
vvng.com

5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff

A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena...
POMONA, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy