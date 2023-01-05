Read full article on original website
In One of Maui’s Biggest Deals, Waterfront Home Sells for $32.67 Million
A waterfront home on the Hawaii island of Maui has sold for $32.67 million in one of the island’s priciest-ever deals, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. The five-bedroom, roughly 7,400-square-foot home in the Wailea-Makena neighborhood listed for $35 million in October and went into contract in just under a month, said Mrs. Dimin. She declined to name the buyer.
Got Cash? Opportunities Abound for Home Buyers in San Francisco
The drumbeat of layoffs at companies such as Meta, Robinhood, Adobe, Salesforce and Twitter is especially loud in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the most expensive housing markets in the U.S. and a major tech hub. While real estate agents don’t see a mass exodus from the area, there are bargains to be found in the luxury market in some parts of the city and its surrounding suburbs.
After Years of Big Gains, U.K. Home Prices Ticked up Only 2% in December
The U.K. property market continued its descent back down to earth in December, according to a report Friday from Halifax. The price of the average home in the country dropped to £281,272 (US$340,195) last month, a fall of 1.5% compared to November, the bank and mortgage provider said. “With...
New Miami Beach Mansion With Water and Skyline Views Sells for $28.3 Million
A newly constructed waterfront mansion on the tip of one of Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands has sold in a $28.3 million, off-market deal. A company managed by Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian, the CEO of Island Luck, one of the largest online casinos in the Bahamas, was the seller, according to records with PropertyShark. He bought the underlying property in 2019 for $7.75 million.
Mansion Global Daily
Opportunities Abound for Cash Home Buyers in San Francisco, Hawaii Sees Greater Share of out-of-State Buyers, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Jan. 6, 2023. The Lead. Got Cash? Opportunities Abound for Home Buyers in San...
In Coastal Washington, a Newly Listed Clifftop Home Takes the Log Cabin to New Heights
On Washington state’s Orcas Island, a lavish log cabin—a trio of words not often combined—has come to the market for $4.5 million. The pine log home stands on a massive rock formation on almost 16 acres of wooded land, resulting in a sprawling and secluded forest estate with views across the surrounding islands.
