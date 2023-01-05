ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

In One of Maui’s Biggest Deals, Waterfront Home Sells for $32.67 Million

A waterfront home on the Hawaii island of Maui has sold for $32.67 million in one of the island’s priciest-ever deals, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. The five-bedroom, roughly 7,400-square-foot home in the Wailea-Makena neighborhood listed for $35 million in October and went into contract in just under a month, said Mrs. Dimin. She declined to name the buyer.
HAWAII STATE
mansionglobal.com

Got Cash? Opportunities Abound for Home Buyers in San Francisco

The drumbeat of layoffs at companies such as Meta, Robinhood, Adobe, Salesforce and Twitter is especially loud in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the most expensive housing markets in the U.S. and a major tech hub. While real estate agents don’t see a mass exodus from the area, there are bargains to be found in the luxury market in some parts of the city and its surrounding suburbs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mansionglobal.com

After Years of Big Gains, U.K. Home Prices Ticked up Only 2% in December

The U.K. property market continued its descent back down to earth in December, according to a report Friday from Halifax. The price of the average home in the country dropped to £281,272 (US$340,195) last month, a fall of 1.5% compared to November, the bank and mortgage provider said. “With...
mansionglobal.com

New Miami Beach Mansion With Water and Skyline Views Sells for $28.3 Million

A newly constructed waterfront mansion on the tip of one of Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands has sold in a $28.3 million, off-market deal. A company managed by Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian, the CEO of Island Luck, one of the largest online casinos in the Bahamas, was the seller, according to records with PropertyShark. He bought the underlying property in 2019 for $7.75 million.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily

Opportunities Abound for Cash Home Buyers in San Francisco, Hawaii Sees Greater Share of out-of-State Buyers, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Jan. 6, 2023. The Lead. Got Cash? Opportunities Abound for Home Buyers in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mansionglobal.com

Go Ahead and Buy That Red-Light Therapy Mask—but Proceed With Caution

Entering a new year, some might be setting goals to live a healthier, more-balanced lifestyle, whether that means exercising more or incorporating more methods of wellness into the daily routine. And why leave home for all that?. “What we’re seeing is that things that were only accessible in spas, salons...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy