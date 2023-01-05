ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Who will witness Robert Fratta's execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
ATASCOCITA, TX
KHOU

Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say

HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

#prisontok creators bond over shared experiences, mission to raise awareness

HOUSTON — "Hi, I’m Keri and I built a career out of going to prison," Keri Blakinger said in her first TikTok video, posted in March 2022. "I was writing a story about prison TikTok and, in the course of reporting that story, decided to make a few. And then it sort of took off," explained the reporter, whose byline you may recognize from her time at The Houston Chronicle or The Marshall Project. "I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I'll keep doing this.’ And then I actually really met the whole group and realized that this is actually a good friend group."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Transform your kitchen space with the help of ShelfGenie

HOUSTON — ShelfGenie of Greater Houston owner and designer, Linda Creswell, talked with Deborah Duncan about how ShelfGenie can give you more space, more organization and more accessibility to your housewares. This glide-out shelving company offers custom-designed storage solutions. Each shelf is built to the specification of your existing cabinet or free-standing furniture.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Consumer news to start your week

HOUSTON — It’s not every day that you hear a company re-announcing a recall but that’s what Fisher-Price is doing. The original recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play was in 2019. At the time of the original recall, more than 30 fatalities were reported after infants had rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.
HOUSTON, TX

