carolinapanorama.com
Allen University Provost wins Chief Academic Officer Award
Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, was the recipient of the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities. She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including...
golaurens.com
Laurens Electric offers students free trips, scholarship opportunities
Laurens Electric Cooperative is offering four local students an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. or Columbia, S.C., this summer. The annual Washington Youth Tour and Cooperative Youth Summit contest includes submitting an application, securing two references and participating in an interview process. After co-op officials judge the entrants, four students will be awarded one of the two trips, which begin June 17 and July 10, respectively.
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
Jaron Willis Announces Transfer Decision
Linebacker Jaron Willis has announced that he will transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94. She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community. Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington...
An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina
There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
Elijah Caldwell Has Tools To Be A Dangerous All-Around Receiver
In-state prospect and South Carolina football target Elijah Caldwell has the skill set to create explosive plays at the collegiate level in diverse ways.
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks edge out Bulldogs on the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball kept it’s perfect season intact with a 58-51 win at Mississippi State Sunday, January 8. The Gamecocks improve to 4-0 in SEC play with the win and extend their unbeaten streak to 22-consecutive wins. Led by Zia Cook with 14 points and Aliyah Boston locked down another double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
carolinapanorama.com
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
WATCH: Jessika Carter and Debreasha Powe recap effort against No. 1 South Carolina
Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, musical
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On January 16, 2023, the nation will observe and celebrate what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s ninety-fourth birthday. The Loretta Coleman Community Connection, LLC has held a musical in honor of the late civil rights leader for close to a decade and will continue the tradition this year. The production will be held at a local church.
carolinapanorama.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
carolinapanorama.com
'A happening place': Developer plans Elloree revitalization
ELLOREE -- When Marc Postlewaite walks around Elloree, he sees great potential for the town's Cleveland Street downtown district. "This is going to be the happening place," he said while walking down once-vacant store fronts that now house a pizza and full-service restaurant. "This town is really going to blow up pretty soon."
WIS-TV
Richland Mall sold to Augusta-based developer for $18.6 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Mall along Forest Drive in Forest Acres has officially been sold and is under new management. The Augusta-based company, Southeastern Development purchased the property, and is expected to spend at least $100 million on the project over the next 10 years. Plans for the...
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision
On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
