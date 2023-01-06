A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table

12 DAYS AGO