'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Severe storm threat for Southeast as Northeast sees snow and ice
The severe storm threat that brought dozens of tornado reports to the South shifts to the Southeast as the North sees snow and ice. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
‘Poo coming out of shower’: Residents plagued by sewage issues forced to flee homes
Residents say they have fled their new flats after “puddles of excrement” appeared in their gardens and inside their homes - with “poo coming out of the shower”.Tenants of Rainbow View, a converted former council building in Totnes, Devon, blame incomplete construction work by builders for their “horrendous” living conditions.Videos of the ongoing issue show how brown “slurry” and water has been flowing out of drains nearby the building and onto a local road that children walk down to a local play park.Resident Nikki Clargo, 37, says that the building’s 20 flats have had “dozens” of issues since she...
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
buzzfeednews.com
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
CBS News
Human remains found in water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police recovered human remains from the water Sunday afternoon near Lake Shore Drive. Around 12;15 p.m., officers responded to assist Marine Unit personnel after unidentified remains were found in the water, in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The Marine Unit was able...
BBC
Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms
A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
CBS News
Firefighters rescue two dogs trapped inside house fire in Streamwood
STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued two dogs who were trapped inside a house fire in Streamwood early Sunday morning. Crews responded to a reported garage fire, in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the garage that is attached to the...
Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes
Meteorologist Angie Lassman reports on the storm system moving across the central Plains and Upper Midwest as well as the heavy rain in the West.Jan. 2, 2023.
Bomb Cyclones Slam California: Flood Alerts as 560,000 Homes Without Power
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, hoping to "allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops."
A woman was driving on a bridge when she had a seizure. A stranger came to the rescue
Time now for My Unsung Hero, our series from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Nicole George-O'Brien. When Nicole was 16, she began having seizures. Her doctors tried out a bunch of medications, but her seizures wouldn't stop. So when she was 21, she had brain surgery, and her life went back to normal.
