House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain

A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago's central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
‘Poo coming out of shower’: Residents plagued by sewage issues forced to flee homes

Residents say they have fled their new flats after “puddles of excrement” appeared in their gardens and inside their homes - with “poo coming out of the shower”.Tenants of Rainbow View, a converted former council building in Totnes, Devon, blame incomplete construction work by builders for their “horrendous” living conditions.Videos of the ongoing issue show how brown “slurry” and water has been flowing out of drains nearby the building and onto a local road that children walk down to a local play park.Resident Nikki Clargo, 37, says that the building’s 20 flats have had “dozens” of issues since she...
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms

Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
Human remains found in water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police recovered human remains from the water Sunday afternoon near Lake Shore Drive. Around 12;15 p.m., officers responded to assist Marine Unit personnel after unidentified remains were found in the water, in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The Marine Unit was able...
Widespread damage to California coast in wake of major storms

A deadly storm has inflicted widespread damage in northern California dumping record-breaking rain along the coastline. Huge waves washed away walls of homes, while mudslides, sinkholes and flooding were reported throughout the region. Two deaths were reported on Thursday. A toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and...
A woman was driving on a bridge when she had a seizure. A stranger came to the rescue

Time now for My Unsung Hero, our series from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Nicole George-O'Brien. When Nicole was 16, she began having seizures. Her doctors tried out a bunch of medications, but her seizures wouldn't stop. So when she was 21, she had brain surgery, and her life went back to normal.

