Read full article on original website
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fantasypros.com
Denver Broncos in discussion with Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints and have begun talking with Sean Payton to potentially bring him on as the next head coach. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Denver Broncos have already fired Nathaniel Hackett after the team largely failed public expectations. Now...
fantasypros.com
Broncos request permission to interview three coaches
The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Rams defensive coordinator Rahim Morris. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Broncos head coaching job will be one of the more interesting situations of the offseason. It seems they want...
Comments / 0