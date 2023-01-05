ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit's coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams...
Denver Broncos in discussion with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints and have begun talking with Sean Payton to potentially bring him on as the next head coach. The Denver Broncos have already fired Nathaniel Hackett after the team largely failed public expectations.
Broncos request permission to interview three coaches

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Rams defensive coordinator Rahim Morris. The Broncos head coaching job will be one of the more interesting situations of the offseason.
