Heavier, curvy stones can give surprising results in skipping, physicists say

A college student created an app that can tell whether AI wrote an essay
Teachers worried about students turning in essays written by a popular artificial intelligence chatbot now have a new tool of their own. Edward Tian, a 22-year-old senior at Princeton University, has built an app to detect whether text is written by ChatGPT, the viral chatbot that's sparked fears over its potential for unethical uses in academia.
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
For a few moments, the passengers and crew aboard Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari braced themselves, thinking they were about to witness something horrible. Instead, they experienced what the tour company called "a once in a lifetime" opportunity to watch as a newborn gray whale emerged into the world.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading and viewing.
This week, we witnessed a gray whale give birth, learned how to stay on track with New Year's goals, and found a way to declutter. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Babel, or...
The first orbital space launch from British soil will take off on Monday
The first orbital space launch from British soil is scheduled to take off on Monday. A modified Boeing 747 airplane known as Cosmic Girl will take off from Spaceport Cornwall in England. Once it reaches 35,000 feet in the air, the converted aircraft will deploy a rocket, called LauncherOne, into space.
5 low-key ways to get your new year off to a healthy start
It's 2023, and after the last couple years we've all had on this planet, a lot of people are not in the mood for goal-setting. In fact, for many of us, maybe the best advice right now is to just lean back and get better at doing nothing. (Seriously, this is NPR giving you permission to relax. It's for your own good.)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
