ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Alderman Demands Update On Little Village Discount Mall Plans As Vendors Remain In The Dark

LITTLE VILLAGE — Neighbors are still pushing for answers from developers on the future of the beloved Discount Mall as vendor contracts will expire at the end of the month. Plans surrounding the Discount Mall and the shopping plaza at 3045-3117 W. 26th St. have been unclear for years. The property was sold to Novak Construction in February 2020 for $17.5 million, the Sun-Times reported. At the time, Novak’s president suggested the mall might not be the best use of the land and alluded to bringing chain stores to the area.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Logan Square tenants form union, withhold full rent over heat issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of tenants in Logan Square is refusing to pay their full rent until the building's owners fix the issues with their heaters.People living in the building at 2330-38 N. Spaulding Ave., just south of Fullerton Avenue, say they have been struggling without heat and working stoves – sometimes for days.In a rally outside the building, the4 renters said some units were colder than 65 degrees over the Christmas holiday. "So cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater – which, of course, is driving up our electricity bills, and just snuggle under the blankets," said Becca Smith of the North Spaulding Renters' Association.The tenants have come together to create the association, a renters' union. They say they will pay only half their rent until the heat issues are fixed.We reached out to M. Fishman & Company, the building's owner, but had not heard back Thursday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Forestry Board Nominees Announced After 18-Month Delay. ‘We Really Need This Board To Hit the Ground Running’

Eighteen months after Chicago City Council approved the creation of an Urban Forestry Advisory Board, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has finally announced her recommended appointees. It’s about time, some council members said. Angela Tovar, Chicago’s chief sustainability officer, presented the nominees on the mayor’s behalf during Friday's meeting of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents

Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Invited In Only To Be Shut Out

CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023

2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy