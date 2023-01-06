Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Related
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
Alderman Demands Update On Little Village Discount Mall Plans As Vendors Remain In The Dark
LITTLE VILLAGE — Neighbors are still pushing for answers from developers on the future of the beloved Discount Mall as vendor contracts will expire at the end of the month. Plans surrounding the Discount Mall and the shopping plaza at 3045-3117 W. 26th St. have been unclear for years. The property was sold to Novak Construction in February 2020 for $17.5 million, the Sun-Times reported. At the time, Novak’s president suggested the mall might not be the best use of the land and alluded to bringing chain stores to the area.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
Share of Chicago Property Tax Revenues Claimed by TIF Funds Grew 15.5% in 2021: Report
The share of property taxes collected by the city and then claimed by Chicago’s tax increment finance districts grew 15.5% in 2021, fueled in part by the reassessment of the value of every property in Chicago, according to a report by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough released Thursday. Demolishing...
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Logan Square tenants form union, withhold full rent over heat issues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of tenants in Logan Square is refusing to pay their full rent until the building's owners fix the issues with their heaters.People living in the building at 2330-38 N. Spaulding Ave., just south of Fullerton Avenue, say they have been struggling without heat and working stoves – sometimes for days.In a rally outside the building, the4 renters said some units were colder than 65 degrees over the Christmas holiday. "So cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater – which, of course, is driving up our electricity bills, and just snuggle under the blankets," said Becca Smith of the North Spaulding Renters' Association.The tenants have come together to create the association, a renters' union. They say they will pay only half their rent until the heat issues are fixed.We reached out to M. Fishman & Company, the building's owner, but had not heard back Thursday evening.
Chicago Forestry Board Nominees Announced After 18-Month Delay. ‘We Really Need This Board To Hit the Ground Running’
Eighteen months after Chicago City Council approved the creation of an Urban Forestry Advisory Board, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has finally announced her recommended appointees. It’s about time, some council members said. Angela Tovar, Chicago’s chief sustainability officer, presented the nominees on the mayor’s behalf during Friday's meeting of the...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Chicago, New York Mayors Ask Colorado Governor to Stop Busing Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a joint letter to Colorado’s governor urging his administration to stop busing migrants to their respective cities. Lightfoot and Adams are asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to instead partner with Chicago and New York to advocate for...
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
Chicago Mayoral Race Finalized With 9 Candidates, as Debates Begin and Police Union Backs Vallas
Voters will have nine candidates for Chicago mayor to choose from when they head to the polls in less than two months, as the race for the city’s top job enters its final phase. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners removed Frederick Collins from the Feb. 28 ballot on...
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Some residents feel 'shut out' of vision for 'Invest South/West' program, Illinois Answers finds
A Chicago initiative, aimed at investing more in undeserved neighborhoods, is getting mixed reactions from some people.
fox32chicago.com
Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday
CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3