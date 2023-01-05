ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

theorcasonian.com

Two $5,000 scholarships offered for people entering skilled trades

||| FROM BRAD BARRON for BARRON HEATING, AC & PLUMBING |||. To draw attention to amazing career opportunities in the skilled trades, Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing is offering two $5,000 scholarships to residents of Skagit, Island, San Juan, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. “While the average cost of a...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
roadtirement.com

Fish and chips, live music and ghosts

We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area

SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
onekindesign.com

This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island

This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
CLINTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Heidi

Meet Heidi, a 3-year-old greyhound mix staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets in Woodinville. She's looking for her forever home!
WOODINVILLE, WA
salish-current.org

Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?

Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

New president to head SJIMA

||| FROM DIANE MARTINDALE for SJI MUSEUM OF ART |||. The Board of the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new president, Linda Chowdry. She joined the board in 2019 and has recently served as the board vice president and secretary.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KREM2

Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
KINGSTON, WA

