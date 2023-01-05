Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theorcasonian.com
Two $5,000 scholarships offered for people entering skilled trades
||| FROM BRAD BARRON for BARRON HEATING, AC & PLUMBING |||. To draw attention to amazing career opportunities in the skilled trades, Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing is offering two $5,000 scholarships to residents of Skagit, Island, San Juan, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. “While the average cost of a...
New happy hours, live music, massage studio and ice cream deals come to Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, including new salon opening, happy hours and more.
roadtirement.com
Fish and chips, live music and ghosts
We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
Bellingham mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
One dog and several outdoor cats on the property were located safely and taken into possession by the Whatcom Humane Society.
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
onekindesign.com
This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island
This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Heidi
Meet Heidi, a 3-year-old greyhound mix staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets in Woodinville. She's looking for her forever home!
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Structure fire off Samish Way draws large response from firefighters
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 5000 block of Samish Way on Sunday, January 8th, about 8:25pm. Initial radio reports from the scene were that it was fully involved when firefighters arrived. According to the PulsePoint EMS dispatch log...
arlnow.com
Unassuming Arlington eatery named region’s No. 1 casual restaurant by Washington Post
Charga Grill, at 5151 Langston Blvd, can blend in among the small, unassuming strip mall eateries that line Arlington’s stretch of Route 29. But it was just the recipient of a very uncommon honor. Washington Post food critic Tim Carman last week listed Charga Grill as No. 1 on...
salish-current.org
Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?
Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
Who makes the best french fries in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From The Filling Station, Grant’s Burgers, Boomers and more, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best french fries. Vote for your favorite now!
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
theorcasonian.com
New president to head SJIMA
||| FROM DIANE MARTINDALE for SJI MUSEUM OF ART |||. The Board of the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new president, Linda Chowdry. She joined the board in 2019 and has recently served as the board vice president and secretary.
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
Three Bellingham school administrators who were criminally cited have been reassigned
The three former high school assistant principals were criminally cited last month for failing to report a student’s sexual assaults brought to their attention.
Would you pick North Carolina over Bellingham? These people did
People likely move here for Bellingham’s urban trail network, unique environment, “creative vibe” and ample brew pubs and coffee shops.
Comments / 0