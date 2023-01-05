ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

KULR8

Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings' Abdul Bah saluted by GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Caleb Bellach, Brynley Fitzgerald receive Frontier hoops awards

Caleb Bellach of Montana Tech and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week. Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior from Dillon. Bellach averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per...
MANHATTAN, MT
KULR8

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
MONTANA STATE

