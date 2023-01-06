Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye
The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season 14-3
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
UPDATE: Another Wolverine Declaring For NFL
He was extremely productive as a fifth-year senior, and now he'll take his talents to the NFL.
Baker Mayfield addresses uncertain future as free agency looms
It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Baker Mayfield, but the former first-overall pick appeared to enjoy the latter part of the ride. Mayfield, who began the 2022 regular season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December and played in five games for Los Angeles, including Sunday’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Though it’s unclear what may be next, Mayfield is grateful for his positive experience with the Rams. “After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously...
Comments / 0