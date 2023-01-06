It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Baker Mayfield, but the former first-overall pick appeared to enjoy the latter part of the ride. Mayfield, who began the 2022 regular season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December and played in five games for Los Angeles, including Sunday’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Though it’s unclear what may be next, Mayfield is grateful for his positive experience with the Rams. “After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO