LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

seniorshousingbusiness.com
Live Oak Closes $13M Refinancing for Mansions at Gwinnett Park in Lawrenceville, Georgia
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Live Oak Bank has arranged a $13 million loan to refinance debt on Mansions at Gwinnett Park, a seniors housing community in Lawrenceville, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta. The property, which opened in 2019, features 94 units of assisted living and memory care. The borrower is...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville
Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars
DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cobbcountycourier.com
Preschoolers COVID rate for Cobb and statewide exceeds all other age groups in latest report; all school-aged categories are increasing
COVID cases are rising among all school-aged categories both in Cobb County and statewide, with preschoolers exceeding other age groups in both numbers and transmission rate. In Cobb County there were 99 cases reported for the past 14 days in the 0-4-year-old age group, for a 14-day case rate of 211.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Monroe Local News
Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’
Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Coweta County, sheriff says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after having been shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering their jurisdiction. Deputies joined the chase at West...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Monroe Local News
Monroe to vote on anti-tethering law similar to Walton County’s new Animal Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 7, 2023). In November last year, Walton County unanimously approved a new Animal Ordinance that effectively bans the tethering an unattended animal. This month, Monroe looks to follow suit. The first reading on an amended Animal Ordinance is on the agenda for Monroe’s January 10, 2023 City...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
