Walton County, GA

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
Monroe Local News

Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville

Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA. Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:. Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA.
DEMOREST, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’

Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

