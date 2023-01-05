Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A mediocre thriller that dropped an A-list cast in a C-list movie pays off a deadly streaming debt
Filmmaker Scott Cooper and his muse Christian Bale have found massive success on Netflix with their third collaboration on period-set mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, but the duo’s first creative partnership was hardly showered in glory, even though Out of the Furnace definitely has its fans. Proving that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Cameron’s war against the MCU continues as a surprising movie takes the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
James Cameron came close to directing Spider-Man in the 1990s, but ever since then, he’s placed a target on the back of the humble comic book adaptation. For someone who claims to have no interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he certainly talks about it an awful lot, but the legendary filmmaker is now taking on Kevin Feige’s franchise in the battle for box office domination.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer already has fans hyped for the return of the Avengers
We already knew that Kang the Conqueror would be surviving the events of the film, given that he’s the Multiverse Saga’s equivalent of Thanos, but judging by the ruthlessness with which he carried himself both in and out of combat in the new footage, it’s hard to say whether Ant-Man himself will also survive the ordeal.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU enemy Francis Ford Coppola’s inability to pull off a ‘Marvel-level’ movie incites an online riot
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani recently admitted that Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino were well within their rights to trash the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to their accomplished bodies of work, and reputations for regularly churning out cinematic classics. By that metric, then, Francis Ford Coppola surely exists on the same pedestal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is already teasing the Avengers’ return as the MCU’s Disney Plus plans threaten to descend into chaos
Well, here’s a situation to sort the optimists out there from the pessimists. On the one hand, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has well and truly pulled out of the station. Not only do we have the brand-new trailer, but the incoming threequel is already teasing its ties to the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2024’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. On the other hand, 2023 could be a lot leaner for Marvel content than we anticipated as the studio’s Disney Plus plans may be hit by massive delays.
wegotthiscovered.com
Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU
Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Not every horror fan answered when an acclaimed supernatural chiller came calling
As M3GAN releases to theaters all over the world, 2023 is well on its way to filling 2022’s enormous horror shoes. But, considering it will be contending with the likes of Nope, The Menu, Bodies Bodies Bodies, X, and Pearl, among others, this year will definitely have its work cut out for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic
The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans endorse a worthy prequel, even if you didn’t care for the original
It will be no easy task to match the heights of 2022’s horror library from here on out, having boasted the likes of Men, Crimes of the Future, The Menu, and Smile. Indeed, if 2023 wants to rival last year in terms of horror, it’ll have find quite the film to continue the charge that M3GAN has already begun.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which nobody has seen, gets blasted for being too short
If there’s one thing you can always rely on when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, it’s mountains being made out of molehills. Or in this case an anthill, with Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming under fire for being too short.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absurd action thriller that fully embraces its ridiculous nature brings the beef on streaming
For someone who claims they have no desire to be an action hero, Dave Bautista has proven himself to be pretty good at it. While you rarely see him taking top billing in a big budget shoot ’em up, we’d be more than happy to see him make it a regular thing if they all turned out to be as ridiculously entertaining as 2018’s Final Score.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks pitches himself for a fourth wall-breaking blockbuster team-up with Dwayne Johnson
Even though he’s reigned as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the business for over 30 years, Tom Hanks has never even come close to signing on for a blockbuster action spectacular, with his three-film stint in Ron Howard’s Robert Langdon trilogy the nearest he’s ever been to the orbit of a big budget IP-driven title designed with mass-market appeal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson starts ‘Eternals’ crossover rumors as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ isn’t quite as epic as hoped
It doesn’t take much to get Marvel fans theorizing, but in this case they’ve been gifted with some juicy evidence which may supply us with a couple of clues as to what’s coming in the MCU in the next few years. Just as talk of what might be the most over-powered team-up in the franchise’s history has begun, another much-missed Marvel star has practically announced that they’ll be back for one of the saga’s most-anticipated upcoming shows. But, first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be as super-sized in scope as we have been led to believe…
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten thriller that left audiences with déjà vu deals with accusations of war crimes on Disney Plus
In 1997, Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd teamed up for a gritty thriller that fared unremarkably with critics and at the box office, and most of us thought that would be the end of that. Fast forward five years, though, and High Crimes saw the dynamic duo repeating history with remarkably similar results.
wegotthiscovered.com
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
Comments / 0