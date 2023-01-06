Read full article on original website
Jordan Pickett leads Belleville East past Hillcrest at Highland Shootout
By Nate Latsch HIGHLAND, Ill. – Belleville East’s Jordan Pickett remembers watching his older brother, Javon, compete in the Highland Shootout several years ago. “I remember when I was little I watched my brother play in this,” Pickett said. “It’s very prestigious. It’s an honor to play in this ...
Local wrestlers do battle Saturday
The Alton Redbirds finished 7th in the 18-team Newbill Varsity Tournament at Geneva High School. Litchfield 17th, Roxana 19th at the 59th Annual Lyle King Wrestling Invitational. Individual results:. 106 - 7th Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield. 113 - 1st Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield. 120 - 6th...
Sports tourism growing in southwestern Illinois
Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau has some exciting news to klck-off the year 2023. It has landed three new sporting events in Alton, Godfrey, and Grafton. They begin with the SeaArk Catfish Tournament March 3rd through the 5th at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Later in the year, the R-100 National Archery Tour will have a competition at Camp Warren Levis. And, a Fishers of Men bass fishing tournament will be late-summer in Grafton.
Mickey Stoner
Mickey L. Stoner, 74, went home to be with the Lord, 10:20 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 29, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Lee William and Harriett (Hatton) Stoner. He was employed as a machinist for 32 years at...
Ralph Richter
Ralph "Rick" Charles Richter, 83, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Friday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of the late Elizabeth Simpson and Norman Richter. He was a proud 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto,...
Donna Pritzker
Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice. Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist. Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a...
12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton
You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
Richard Beasley
Richard Joseph Beasley, 75, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home on January 6, 2023. He was born to the late OBJ and Mary (Lancaster) Beasley on September 12, 1947 in Granite City, IL. On May 31, 1970 Richard married Marie Steiner, she precedes him in death. Richard was a Lieutenant for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and after 28 year of service he retired and spent his retirement as a guard at Granite City Steel.
Alan Womack
Alan Womack, 56, passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 15, 1966 in Alton to James S. & Carol L. (Harp) Womack. He married Dawn Voelkel on April 20, 1990 in Wood River. Alan owned and operated Womack Heating & Cooling in Jerseyville. He was also a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife: Dawn Womack of Jerseyville; his daughters: Samantha (Robert) Merkle of Jerseyville and Abigail Womack of Jerseyville; his granddaughters: Isabella & Everleigh Merkle of Jerseyville; his siblings: Edward (Debbie) Womack and Nancy (Tom) Spain; and his several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Womack and Sheila Hunt. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the next day from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm on January 8, 2023 at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Robert Theis
Robert Gerard Theis, 64, of Granite City, IL passed away Tues. Dec. 20, 2022 in Granite City. He was born Sept. 3, 1958 in Granite City to the late Robert H. & Judith Grace (Winklmeier) Theis. Robert had been a machinist and a roofer and loved to spend time with...
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in East St. Louis.
Lorene Pare
Lorene Emaline Pare, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born September 17, 1932, in Oldfield, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oren and Maggie (Nance) Casey. She married Elwyn Gerald Pare on September 16, 1953, in Springfield, Missouri and he survives. Lorene was the church secretary at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City for 35 years until her retirement. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and loved helping with Vacation Bible School throughout the years. Her life revolved around serving God, her devotion to the church and her love for her family. She enjoyed her days of needlepoint and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Mary Kay Pare of Black Hawk, Colorado and Darrell and Stephanie Pare of New Bern, North Carolina; four grandchildren and spouses, Philip and Crystal Pare, Tyler Pare, Courtney and Jon Ward and Patrick Pare; two great grandchildren, Logan Pare and Abigail Ward; a brother and sister-in-law, James “J.B.” and Marcelene Casey of Ozark, Missouri; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Frank Dusek of Phillips, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Lewis of Nixa, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Julia Pare; a granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Pare; infant sister, Janet Casey; two sisters, Juanita Lambeth and Betty Holcomb and two brothers, Wayne Casey and Bill Casey. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards Street in Granite City on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Daniel Wilson and Rev. John Gamblin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Viola Winkle
Viola “Vi” Kathryn (Anderson) Winkle 100, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born on November 7,1922 in Howard Township, Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of the late Harry and Nellie (Christensen) Anderson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona and Geneva Anderson and a brother Neil Anderson. She married Emmett W. Winkle on December 26,1945 in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 24,1985. She is survived by Jackie (Roland) Baird of Port Charlotte, FL and Jim (Julie) Winkle of Chesterfield, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Cowern, San Antonio, TX, Amy (Tom Wright) Crook, Norristown, PA, Brian Baird, Godfrey IL, Emily (Jake) Meuth, St. Charles, MO, Allison (Rishi) Patel, Indianapolis, IN and five great-grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Cowern, Owen, Quinn and Willow Wright, and Hailey Meuth. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Ed Winkle, Edwardsville, IL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
Paul Lauschke, Jr.
Paul R. Lauschke, Jr. passed peacefully with this wife by his side on January 4, 2023. Paul was born to Paul R., Sr. and Evelyn (Schyberg) Lauschke, on May 15, 1934 in Chicago, Il. After his 1952 graduation from William Howard Taft High School, he attended the University of Illinois where he was the president of his fraternity, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Rachel Counts
Rachel E. Counts, 42, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Godfrey. She was born on July 22, 1980 in Alton to Larry Counts, Sr. & Gwen (Morris) Myers. She is survived by her mother: Gwen (Geffrey) Myers; her 4 children, two of them are Cassandra Colley and Jason Myers; her grandson; and her siblings: Larry Counts, Terry Counts, and Brian Summers. She is preceded in death by her father and significant other Jason Madison. A visitiation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society.
Highland man dies in central Illinois car crash, state police say
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Highland man died in a crash Friday after he drove across a median and hit another vehicle head-on, the Illinois State Police said Saturday. The man, whose identity is awaiting notification of next of kin, was traveling north around 3 p.m. on Interstate...
Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
