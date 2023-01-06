ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming

The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista

The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
Tom Hanks pitches himself for a fourth wall-breaking blockbuster team-up with Dwayne Johnson

Even though he’s reigned as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the business for over 30 years, Tom Hanks has never even come close to signing on for a blockbuster action spectacular, with his three-film stint in Ron Howard’s Robert Langdon trilogy the nearest he’s ever been to the orbit of a big budget IP-driven title designed with mass-market appeal.
Marvel casting director thinks the MCU’s Young Avengers could become the next Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt

It’s difficult to imagine a time when Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt weren’t world-renowned mega-superstars and A-list actors. Before Thor (2011) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), however, both were relatively unknown. Thanks in part to Marvel’s casting director Sarah Finn, that completely changed, and thanks to her, we may be on our way to discovering the next of their kind with the MCU’s Young Avengers.
Latest Marvel News: James Cameron’s war against the MCU continues as a surprising movie takes the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

James Cameron came close to directing Spider-Man in the 1990s, but ever since then, he’s placed a target on the back of the humble comic book adaptation. For someone who claims to have no interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he certainly talks about it an awful lot, but the legendary filmmaker is now taking on Kevin Feige’s franchise in the battle for box office domination.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson starts ‘Eternals’ crossover rumors as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ isn’t quite as epic as hoped

It doesn’t take much to get Marvel fans theorizing, but in this case they’ve been gifted with some juicy evidence which may supply us with a couple of clues as to what’s coming in the MCU in the next few years. Just as talk of what might be the most over-powered team-up in the franchise’s history has begun, another much-missed Marvel star has practically announced that they’ll be back for one of the saga’s most-anticipated upcoming shows. But, first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be as super-sized in scope as we have been led to believe…
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed

Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’

Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
‘Iron Man 3’ gets blamed for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ being a disaster, because why not at this point

If you thought a brand new year would see the backlash towards Thor: Love and Thunder either slow down or disappear into the ether, then we can do nothing but admire your unbridled optimism. If anything, the vocal opposition towards Taika Waititi’s polarizing sequel has only increased, leaving us concerned about where things could head over the next 12 months.
Josh Brolin showered in praise as MCU fans debate which of his Marvel performances was better

It’s hard to say how long the list of Marvel MVPs are, given that everyone seems to have a new favorite character with every passing project, but one things is for certain. Josh Brolin undoubtedly ranks near the top of said list, being responsible for not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first real linchpin threat Thanos, but also for Cable, the time-traveling cyber mercenary of Fox’s Deadpool 2.
MCU theory resurrects an Eternal as ‘evil Superman’ in ‘Thunderbolts’

When it comes to the MCU, the theories and speculation are as much fun as the on-screen action, possibly more so in light of Phase Four. Now a Reddit hot take is making us rethink what happened to Ikaris in Eternals. Last we saw Ikaris, he turned heel on his...

