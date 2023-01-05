Read full article on original website
Related
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
Heavy Rain, High Winds Coming to Southern California
More rain is coming to the Southland on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Orange County.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on...
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
foxla.com
Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds
LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA as residents brace for storm
A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County through Friday as wind chills are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, experts warned Sunday. The alert is expected to take effect for Antelope Valley, and in particular, Lancaster, on Tuesday through Friday. It will also remain in effect for Mount Wilson starting Wednesday onward. According to Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities or other special medical needs are most vulnerable. "There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Davis. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight, and take shelter during peak cold times. For information on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's Winter Shelter Program, visit www.lahsa.org or call 2-1-1.
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
California braces for another week of heavy rain amid outages, flooding, deaths
More atmospheric rivers will plummet the West with heavy rain and wind again next week. What is atmospheric rain? How much rain with California receive next week?
spectrumnews1.com
Potent winter storm brings measurable rain to SoCal
A potent winter storm earlier this week brought measurable rain to many neighborhoods across Southern California. The storm was part of a system that brought flooding rains to Northern California on Monday Jan. 3. In SoCal, the storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds. We saw the highest rain totals in Ventura County.
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
‘Leave now’ emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in California?
Located on the upper Sacramento River in Shasta County, Shasta Lake is the largest man-made lake in California. Also known as Lake Shasta, this large man-made lake or reservoir has a surface area of around 30,000 acres. By acreage, Shasta Lake ranks as the 7th-largest lake in the state of California. That said, few lakes in California contain more water than Shasta Lake.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
signalscv.com
Cold weather alert, no-burn alert, a chance of rain for SCV Saturday
A cold weather alert, no-burn alert and a chance of rain are all set for this weekend for Santa Clarita, according to the National Weather Service and South Coast Air Quality Management District. The county of Los Angeles Public Health Department issued a cold weather alert for Santa Clarita on...
Laurel Canyon house shifts, cracks after storm hits Southern California with heavy rain, winds
As people began to assess the damage from a storm that drenched Southern California, one resident in Laurel Canyon discovered how powerful the rain and winds were.
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
Comments / 1