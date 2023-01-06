ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco police arrest man suspected in multiple commercial burglaries

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO - A man suspected in multiple recent commercial burglaries in San Francisco has been arrested, police said.

According to officers, the burglaries began on November 13 and took place in neighborhoods throughout the city, including the Sunset District, South of Market, Fisherman's Wharf, the Richmond District and Mission District.

Police said the burglaries followed a similar modus operandi, where the suspect forced entry through the front of the business. The suspect would then steal money from a cash register, safe or ATM machine along with property.

In most of the robberies, police said the suspect was seen leaving in a black sedan. According to police, three of the robberies took place on the same day.

List of Commercial Burglaries Linked To Suspect:
• November 13: 2200 block of Taraval Street
• November 16: 800 block of Ulloa Street
• November 16: 1800 block of Irving Street
• November 16: 1800 block of Taraval Street
• November 16: 2300 block of Irving Sreet
• November 17: 500 block of Beach Street
• November 20: 300 block of 11th Street
• December 2: 1000 block of Folsom Street
• December 4: 1000 block of Folsom Street
• December 18: 2500 block of Mission Street

Police said Thursday that burglary investigators were able to identify the suspect. An officer spotted the suspect and the black sedan on the 200 block of Berry Street and he was arrested without incident.

Jail records show the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Matt Lake, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on New Year's Day. He faces nine counts of second degree burglary, arson of a structure, arson of property, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property, police said.

Lake is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

