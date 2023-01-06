Read full article on original website
Rooney Mara said on a recent episode of the “LaunchLeft” podcast (via IndieWire) that David Fincher restored her faith in acting after she nearly quit the profession following a bad experience making the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. The Oscar-nominated actor did not disclose what happened on the set, but she described it as “not a good experience.” “A few years before [‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’], I had done a ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ remake, which was not a good experience,” Mara said. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it. It...
